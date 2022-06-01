ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio opens second Ojos Locos Sports Cantina on Southside

By Madalyn Mendoza
 3 days ago
Comments / 10

" it's your choice "
3d ago

I knew someone that got killed at the original gangsta bar and he was 65 and that was on the Northside and this one's on the S.S. 👎🤔 no thanks I'll pass

Smith
3d ago

Great, more DWIs and disorderly conduct cases. These places should be boycotted by the community.

