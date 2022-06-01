Father Left Child Unattended In Locked Car, Police Said

GOLDSBORO – Two juveniles were killed and another critically injured in a single car crash Thursday morning in Goldsboro. Police said the victims are ages 12, 13, and 14. Around 2:30am, Goldsboro police officers were on routine patrol in the Downtown area when they saw a vehicle traveling northbound on Center Street at a high rate of speed. The officers turned around to investigate, and the vehicle continued on Center Street at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, however, due to its speed officers quickly lost sight of the car.

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO