ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Staff shortages and limited space temporarily suspend services at Osage Beach Express Care

By Randy Mitchell
kjluradio.com
 3 days ago

The Lake Regional Express Care facility in Osage Beach will temporarily suspend operations beginning today. The Lake Regional Health System says workers...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Snake leads to thousands losing power near Mountain View

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.– Thousands in Howell County went without power Saturday morning, discovered to be the work of a snake. At around 10:40 a.m., 1,246 members in the Trask area between Willow Springs and Mountain View had reported losing power. During investigation by power crews, it was discovered a snake had made its way into […]
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Ozark To Hold Special City Meeting For Arrowhead Estates

Officials in Lake Ozark get together later today to tackle a one-item agenda. City Clerk Kathy Vance identifies that single topic as the expected approval of a second amended plat for Arrowhead Estates as submitted by Larry Shields. The special meeting, today in Lake Ozark City Hall, begins at 1:00.
LAKE OZARK, MO
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ozark (MO)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ozark, MO?. Located in the County seat of Christian County, Missouri, in United States, Ozark is a beautiful city with numerous attractions, you will be excited to check out. Ozark is a glamorous city with a population of...
OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Eldon, MO
Camdenton, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Osage Beach, MO
Government
Osage Beach, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
City
Osage Beach, MO
City
Camdenton, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Regional Express Care In Osage Beach Closes

Residents wishing to use the Express Care facility at Lake Regional Hospital will have to find an alternate place. Officials say they’re temporarily shutting down their Osage Beach facility starting this morning. The employees working there are being shifted to other clinics in the community, including Camdenton, Eldon and...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Springfield learning center closes after small fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield learning center closed early on Friday after a fire in the bathroom. The fire started around 10 a.m. at Alpha Tots in a strip mall near Sunshine and Kansas. Investigators say employees extinguished the fire. Investigators say the cause is likely electrical. Nearly 40...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Care#Osage Beach Express Care
lakeexpo.com

52-3C Sunrise Ridge Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Check OUT the TOTAL LAKE PACKAGE! This TURNKEY Condo at Sunrise Ridge known for its Breathtaking Lake VIEWS is ready for you! Almost 1400 square feet, 3+ Spacious Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, plus a BONUS LOFT for a 4th bedroom, office, or 2nd living area...your choice! This TOP FLOOR condo has main-level living, a wood-burning fireplace, Ceramic Tile Floors, and Corian Countertops, comes furnished, with lots of storage plus an additional storage closet (great for large boating supplies) and a 12X28 Boat Slip with a hoist. Besides the expansive main channel and cove views. The complex provides a heated pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and pickle ball for lots of FUN! All that is missing is YOU! Hurry...if you like the VIEW and want it to be yours...Call TODAY!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long Links Abortion & U.S. Murder Spike

A Senate hopeful takes his pro-life game to the next level and offers a scathing indictment of American culture. Here's what he has to say . . . “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Mo., so something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion. When we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mother’s wombs, life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long said on Wednesday in an interview on 93.9 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
kjluradio.com

One person saved from near drowning at Jefferson City pool

A near-drowning is reported at a Jefferson City public pool. It was Tuesday night, just before 6 p.m., when JC Parks lifeguard staff pulled an individual in distress from the water at Ellis-Porter Riverside Pool. Life-saving techniques were performed until emergency medical services arrived on the scene. JC Parks reports...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

National car show cruising into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The oldest car club in America is hosting a national car show in Springfield this weekend to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO). Pharoahs International Car Club is hosting Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show. It is a three-day-long event starting Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Fire destroys Franklin County woodshed and garage but home saved

Volunteers firefighters save a home in Franklin County. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports it was called to a structure fire Friday night in the 8200 block of Red Oak Road just south of Gerald. By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from a detached woodshed that was already starting to melt siding on the home.
kjluradio.com

Scammers posing as government entity in Camden County

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a government grant scam. The department says scammers are claiming to be with the Federal Grant Commission of the United States Bank and instructing victims to purchase gift cards. The victims are then asked to provide their card number to complete a wire transfer.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man ordered to pay hundreds of thousands for investment scam

A Columbia man accused of scamming investors in his hazardous and medical waste disposal company has agreed to pay more than $600,000 in restitution. David Fenton and his company, Steri Med Solutions, LLC, sold more than $400,000 in securities to 19 investors in Iowa, Indiana, and Missouri to raise initial funding to start the company. The fraud occurred between November 2014 and January 2016.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people injured in crash in southwest Jefferson City

Three people suffer moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson City. The JCPD reports the crash happened Friday morning, around 9 a.m., when Kelly Petty, 21, of Jefferson City, turned left from Trenton Court onto Route C, into the path of an oncoming SUV. Petty, as well as the...
KRMS Radio

Camdenton To Use Revenue Sharing, Not TIF, For New Development

The city of Camdenton is looking at a different way to help finance a major development taking place near Wal-Mart. Officials say they will not be using the Tax Increment Financing, or a TIF, which has been widely used across the lake area for numerous economic development projects. Instead, the...
CAMDENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy