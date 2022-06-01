ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Schedule Those Back-to-School Eye Exams Now

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEye exams are not a one and done type of appointment. Typically, one is to get their eyes checked once a year. As for children, eye exams are...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
977wmoi.com

Community Care Days is Back and Fully Loaded with 19 Projects on Tap

**photo courtesy of Stan Jenks, features volunteers of last Community Care Days in September of 2019. On Friday, June 17th and Saturday, June 18th, members and volunteers from ten local churches and the surrounding community will come together for Community Care Days. Local volunteer and organizer Stan Jenks shares how the program came to be:
977wmoi.com

OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center Hosting an Open House for Redesigned Emergency Department

OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Illinois, will hold a community open house for the newly redesigned emergency department (ED) on Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – noon. The public is invited to attend. The transition of patient care to the new department is slated for early-mid June upon approval by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Pattee Outdoor Pool Opens Saturday, June 4th

The Pattee Outdoor Pool in Monmouth opens tomorrow at noon. The pool will be open seven days a week, noon to 6 pm, unless the weather is not cooperating. Warren County YMCA CEO Sam Brooks says there is now a text messaging system set up for individuals to receive updates and to stay informed with all things YMCA related:
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New lounge center in Bloomington: The Junction

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People in Bloomington can now utilize The Junction, it’s a place to hang out, enjoy snacks and connect with other people in the community. After six months of remodeling and planning, the new hang-out area at Home Sweet Home Ministries is finally completed. A formal ribbon cutting was hosted Thursday evening.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Galesburg, IL
Health
City
Galesburg, IL
977wmoi.com

May graduate Hippen joins College’s staff to help raise money for Monmouth Fund

Troy Hippen did not have to wait long to put the knowledge he gained as a Monmouth College student to work. On May 23, Hippen, who graduated from Monmouth on May 15 with a degree in communication studies, started work at his alma mater as the assistant director of the Monmouth Fund. The fund supports scholarships, academic initiatives, student programming and other day-to-day needs. It also helps the College narrow the gap between the cost of tuition and the actual expense of educating a student.
MONMOUTH, IL
wglt.org

Home Sweet Home opens new Junction community center in Bloomington

A nonprofit that serves those experiencing homelessness, poverty, or food insecurity cut the ribbon on its new community center on Thursday afternoon. Home Sweet Home Ministries’ new space, called The Junction, opened at 301 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, in the former Mission Mart location. That’s just south of downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Juvenile confesses to puncturing school bus tires in Chenoa in prank

CHENOA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A juvenile has confessed to puncturing the front tires of seven school buses in Chenoa, in the hope that school would be canceled for the day. Prairie Central superintendent Paula Crane said in a letter 14 front tires were punctured with other buses sustaining additional damage.
CHENOA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Family Eye Care#Wmoi
Rochelle News-Leader

Being the son of a veterinarian

As Father’s Day approaches, I find myself contemplating the veterinarians in my life. You see, I’ve been blessed with two veterinarians – my father and my wife. Growing up, I was always “Doc Reeder’s boy.”. Together we would ride from farm to farm across Knox...
WARREN, IL
977wmoi.com

Sandburg Upward Bound Awarded New $1.5M Grant Cycle

The Carl Sandburg College TRIO Upward Bound program has been awarded a new five-year grant cycle worth more than $1.5 million from the US Department of Education to serve area high school students working to become first-generation college graduates. Under the grant, Sandburg’s Upward Bound program will receive $312,480 each...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge; WIU names Zoghi provost; Keokuk hotel evacuated due to fire

Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge. Former Galesburg city council member Lindsay Hillery was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Hillery represented Ward 5 from 2019 to July of last year, when she resigned after being arrested several times. In this case, Hillery was pulled over for not...
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
977wmoi.com

John T. Guthrie

John T. Guthrie, age 84, of Oquawka, Illinois, died Friday May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. After a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer, he was care for by Henderson County Hospice Services. John was born April 13, 1938 in Milford, Iowa and is the son of Quintus A and Helen E Wiggins Guthrie. On May 4, 1968, John married Sandra K. Stivers (nee McDavid) in Monmouth, Illinois. Along with marriage, John happily became a step father to Jim and Pati Stivers on May 4, 1973. John and Sandy welcomed their son J. Kyle Guthrie. John worked at Monmouth Stone Company for approximately forty years until his retirement in 2007. John is a member of the Mid Central Operating Engineers Union and the Oquawka United Methodist Church. John is an avid New York Jets Football fan and loved to go the Catfish Bend Casino. John is survived by his daughter, Pati Langer of Burlington, Iowa and two sons, Jim and Claudia Stivers of Deerfield, Illinois and Kyle Guthrie of Mason, Michigan. There are nine grandchildren and two great great grandchildren surviving. John’s sister, Venita Louise and Peter Millis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and two brothers, Dick and Judy Guthrie of Pheonix, Arizona and Nick and Loretta Guthrie of Sioux City, Iowa. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Sandra, and brother, Arthur T. Guthrie, Sr.
OQUAWKA, IL
wmay.com

COVID Deaths Climbing Again Locally

COVID cases and deaths are climbing in Sangamon County. The county reported two more fatalities from the virus Friday… a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, both of whom had been vaccinated and boosted. The county has reported four COVID deaths in just over a week, after going more than a month without any.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Superintendent scolds vandals for puncturing tires on school buses

MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Vandals who punctured tires on seven school buses at a Chenoa elementary school put students’ safety at risk, the superintendent said Wednesday. All 14 front tires of buses parked at Prairie Central Primary West were punctured, and several buses sustained other damage,...
CHENOA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy