Monmouth FOP Fishing Derby This Saturday

John T. Guthrie, age 84, of Oquawka, Illinois, died Friday May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. After a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer, he was care for by Henderson County Hospice Services. John was born April 13, 1938 in Milford, Iowa and is the son of Quintus A and Helen E Wiggins Guthrie. On May 4, 1968, John married Sandra K. Stivers (nee McDavid) in Monmouth, Illinois. Along with marriage, John happily became a step father to Jim and Pati Stivers on May 4, 1973. John and Sandy welcomed their son J. Kyle Guthrie. John worked at Monmouth Stone Company for approximately forty years until his retirement in 2007. John is a member of the Mid Central Operating Engineers Union and the Oquawka United Methodist Church. John is an avid New York Jets Football fan and loved to go the Catfish Bend Casino. John is survived by his daughter, Pati Langer of Burlington, Iowa and two sons, Jim and Claudia Stivers of Deerfield, Illinois and Kyle Guthrie of Mason, Michigan. There are nine grandchildren and two great great grandchildren surviving. John’s sister, Venita Louise and Peter Millis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and two brothers, Dick and Judy Guthrie of Pheonix, Arizona and Nick and Loretta Guthrie of Sioux City, Iowa. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Sandra, and brother, Arthur T. Guthrie, Sr.

