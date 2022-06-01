ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth FOP Fishing Derby This Saturday

By pwsadmin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Annual Cops and Bobbers Monmouth Fraternal Order of Police Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, June 4th from 8 am to noon at Citizen’s Lake. Investigator Josh Kramer shares more on what the FOP is all about:. “It is basically a union organization of police...

Pattee Outdoor Pool Opens Saturday, June 4th

The Pattee Outdoor Pool in Monmouth opens tomorrow at noon. The pool will be open seven days a week, noon to 6 pm, unless the weather is not cooperating. Warren County YMCA CEO Sam Brooks says there is now a text messaging system set up for individuals to receive updates and to stay informed with all things YMCA related:
MONMOUTH, IL
John T. Guthrie

John T. Guthrie, age 84, of Oquawka, Illinois, died Friday May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. After a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer, he was care for by Henderson County Hospice Services. John was born April 13, 1938 in Milford, Iowa and is the son of Quintus A and Helen E Wiggins Guthrie. On May 4, 1968, John married Sandra K. Stivers (nee McDavid) in Monmouth, Illinois. Along with marriage, John happily became a step father to Jim and Pati Stivers on May 4, 1973. John and Sandy welcomed their son J. Kyle Guthrie. John worked at Monmouth Stone Company for approximately forty years until his retirement in 2007. John is a member of the Mid Central Operating Engineers Union and the Oquawka United Methodist Church. John is an avid New York Jets Football fan and loved to go the Catfish Bend Casino. John is survived by his daughter, Pati Langer of Burlington, Iowa and two sons, Jim and Claudia Stivers of Deerfield, Illinois and Kyle Guthrie of Mason, Michigan. There are nine grandchildren and two great great grandchildren surviving. John’s sister, Venita Louise and Peter Millis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and two brothers, Dick and Judy Guthrie of Pheonix, Arizona and Nick and Loretta Guthrie of Sioux City, Iowa. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Sandra, and brother, Arthur T. Guthrie, Sr.
OQUAWKA, IL
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge; WIU names Zoghi provost; Keokuk hotel evacuated due to fire

Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge. Former Galesburg city council member Lindsay Hillery was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Hillery represented Ward 5 from 2019 to July of last year, when she resigned after being arrested several times. In this case, Hillery was pulled over for not...
GALESBURG, IL
Monmouth, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Dorothy J. Dahlstrom

Dorothy J. Dahlstrom, 97, of Wataga, Illinois, passed away peacefully June 1, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. She was born February 14, 1925 in Galesburg the daughter of Gerald and Iva (Hoff) Robertson. She married Richard Houlihan and he preceded her in death. She later married Herbert Dahlstrom and he also preceded her in death.
WATAGA, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
BETTENDORF, IA
Western Iowa Today

Casino Fined After Allowing Adult To Bring 4-Year-Old Onto Gaming Floor

(Burlington, IA) — State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened at the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington when “the security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring.” Ohorilko says, “the minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine — an employee did eventually notice it and removed the customer from the floor.” There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older — but still under the age of 21 — who gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino 40-thousand dollars for the two incidents.
BURLINGTON, IA
May graduate Hippen joins College’s staff to help raise money for Monmouth Fund

Troy Hippen did not have to wait long to put the knowledge he gained as a Monmouth College student to work. On May 23, Hippen, who graduated from Monmouth on May 15 with a degree in communication studies, started work at his alma mater as the assistant director of the Monmouth Fund. The fund supports scholarships, academic initiatives, student programming and other day-to-day needs. It also helps the College narrow the gap between the cost of tuition and the actual expense of educating a student.
MONMOUTH, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Charles A. Raes

Charles A. Raes, age 77, of Monmouth, Illinois and formerly of the Yorkwood area, passed away at 9:03 am on May 27, 2022 at the Farmington Village Nursing and Rehab in Farmington, Illinois. Charles was born on April 3, 1945 in Geneseo, Illinois and is the son of Oscar O. and Margaret Van Holderbeck Raes. He was raised in Illinois City, Illinois where he attended local schools and attended and graduated from Yorkwood High School with the class of 1963. After his schooling Charles served the United States of America in the Army, where he was a E Specialist, and served in Viet Nam. After returning from service Charles was employed as a professional driver and drove for Munson Transportation in Monmouth and later for Pyles Trucking in Goodfield, Illinois. He is a former member of the Little York Lions Club. He also loved to go hunting and fishing.
MONMOUTH, IL
krosradio.com

Clinton Police make Arrest in Pool Incident

On Thursday, June 1, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street. Staff told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon. According to Model Aquatic Health Code regulations,...
CLINTON, IA
Fishing
Public Safety
KWQC

Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Richmond for 2nd degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in connection with vandalism at the Clinton Municipal Pool on June 1. Pool employees told Clinton police broken glass bottles were found in the pool that had not been there the...
CLINTON, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities Liquidation expands into Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local overstock merchandise business with a successful Rock Island location has recently opened a new store in the Hilltop neighborhood in Davenport. Jason Rockwell, Quad Cities Liquidation, talks about the expansion and what his business offers customers looking to shop for items (from major retailers) at steeply discounted prices. Nothing is more than 50% the price of original retail price.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison woman arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on felony drug charges. 38-year-old Andrea Louise Blint of Fort Madison was arrested on May 23rd, and charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, 2nd or Subsequent Offense, within 1,000 Feet of a Public Park.
FORT MADISON, IA
OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center Hosting an Open House for Redesigned Emergency Department

OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Illinois, will hold a community open house for the newly redesigned emergency department (ED) on Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – noon. The public is invited to attend. The transition of patient care to the new department is slated for early-mid June upon approval by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
MONMOUTH, IL

Community Policy