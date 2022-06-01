ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Local Students Become Engaged in History Through “A Book by Me”

By pwsadmin
 3 days ago

A unique opportunity for area students to be engaged in history in a way that helps develop character, Deb Bowen, creator of “A Book by Me,” started the project in 2003:. “I met some Jewish Holocaust survivors in the Quad Cities. They lived in Rock Island, three of them. They each...

May graduate Hippen joins College’s staff to help raise money for Monmouth Fund

Troy Hippen did not have to wait long to put the knowledge he gained as a Monmouth College student to work. On May 23, Hippen, who graduated from Monmouth on May 15 with a degree in communication studies, started work at his alma mater as the assistant director of the Monmouth Fund. The fund supports scholarships, academic initiatives, student programming and other day-to-day needs. It also helps the College narrow the gap between the cost of tuition and the actual expense of educating a student.
MONMOUTH, IL
Pattee Outdoor Pool Opens Saturday, June 4th

The Pattee Outdoor Pool in Monmouth opens tomorrow at noon. The pool will be open seven days a week, noon to 6 pm, unless the weather is not cooperating. Warren County YMCA CEO Sam Brooks says there is now a text messaging system set up for individuals to receive updates and to stay informed with all things YMCA related:
MONMOUTH, IL
Live Music on the Pattee Plaza Kicks Off this Friday

Beginning this Friday, June 3rd, the Buchanan Center for the Arts will feature live music on the Pattee Plaza on the first Fridays of the month this summer, shares Executive Director Kristyne Gilbert:. “Our first performer, our first musician is King Neptune from the Macomb area. He is a singer...
MACOMB, IL
Sandburg Upward Bound Awarded New $1.5M Grant Cycle

The Carl Sandburg College TRIO Upward Bound program has been awarded a new five-year grant cycle worth more than $1.5 million from the US Department of Education to serve area high school students working to become first-generation college graduates. Under the grant, Sandburg’s Upward Bound program will receive $312,480 each...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Choral Dynamics of Galesburg is Back This Weekend for Their 89th Production

This weekend, Choral Dynamics of Galesburg will present their 89th performance, entitled “C’mon Get Happy” at the Orpheum Theatre at 7:30 pm Friday, June 3rd and Saturday, June 4th and at two o’clock Sunday, June 5th. A non-auditioned group of singers and performers, Development Chair Carol Maloney shares the programs long standing history:
GALESBURG, IL
Dorothy J. Dahlstrom

Dorothy J. Dahlstrom, 97, of Wataga, Illinois, passed away peacefully June 1, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. She was born February 14, 1925 in Galesburg the daughter of Gerald and Iva (Hoff) Robertson. She married Richard Houlihan and he preceded her in death. She later married Herbert Dahlstrom and he also preceded her in death.
WATAGA, IL
John T. Guthrie

John T. Guthrie, age 84, of Oquawka, Illinois, died Friday May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. After a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer, he was care for by Henderson County Hospice Services. John was born April 13, 1938 in Milford, Iowa and is the son of Quintus A and Helen E Wiggins Guthrie. On May 4, 1968, John married Sandra K. Stivers (nee McDavid) in Monmouth, Illinois. Along with marriage, John happily became a step father to Jim and Pati Stivers on May 4, 1973. John and Sandy welcomed their son J. Kyle Guthrie. John worked at Monmouth Stone Company for approximately forty years until his retirement in 2007. John is a member of the Mid Central Operating Engineers Union and the Oquawka United Methodist Church. John is an avid New York Jets Football fan and loved to go the Catfish Bend Casino. John is survived by his daughter, Pati Langer of Burlington, Iowa and two sons, Jim and Claudia Stivers of Deerfield, Illinois and Kyle Guthrie of Mason, Michigan. There are nine grandchildren and two great great grandchildren surviving. John’s sister, Venita Louise and Peter Millis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and two brothers, Dick and Judy Guthrie of Pheonix, Arizona and Nick and Loretta Guthrie of Sioux City, Iowa. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Sandra, and brother, Arthur T. Guthrie, Sr.
OQUAWKA, IL
Henderson County 4-H BBQ Dinner This Saturday

Take a night off from cooking and support the local 4-H youth at the Henderson County Fairgrounds in Stronghurst on Saturday, June 4th from 4 to 7 pm. Dine-in or carry out a delicious pork chop sandwich, potato salad or potato chips, baked beans, applesauce, dessert, and a drink. Tickets...
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
Charles A. Raes

Charles A. Raes, age 77, of Monmouth, Illinois and formerly of the Yorkwood area, passed away at 9:03 am on May 27, 2022 at the Farmington Village Nursing and Rehab in Farmington, Illinois. Charles was born on April 3, 1945 in Geneseo, Illinois and is the son of Oscar O. and Margaret Van Holderbeck Raes. He was raised in Illinois City, Illinois where he attended local schools and attended and graduated from Yorkwood High School with the class of 1963. After his schooling Charles served the United States of America in the Army, where he was a E Specialist, and served in Viet Nam. After returning from service Charles was employed as a professional driver and drove for Munson Transportation in Monmouth and later for Pyles Trucking in Goodfield, Illinois. He is a former member of the Little York Lions Club. He also loved to go hunting and fishing.
MONMOUTH, IL
IHSA Class 1A and 2A Baseball and Softball State Finals Schedule

The defending state champs in Class 1A and 2A softball are still alive in the postseason and are both in Peoria for the 2022 state finals. Class 1A champs, Illini Bluffs, beat the Marissa/Coulterville co-op 12-4 in Monday’s Super-Sectional. IB will now play Newark in the Final Four at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria in the first semifinal at 10:00 on Friday morning. That will be followed by the second semifinal at noon between perennial power Casey-Westfield and Forreston. Forreston scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th to beat West Central 6-5 in the Super-Sectional.
PEORIA, IL
Henderson County Deputies Arrest Man for Possession of Methamphetamine

Henderson County Chief Deputy, Matthew Link releases the arrest of an Oquawka, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 Sheriff’s Deputies were at residence in rural Keithsburg assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant. While making an arrest on the warrant, Deputies observed a pickup pulling up to the residence. The Deputies knew the driver, Jason W. Parkins, age 47 to have a suspended driver’s license. Parkins was arrested for the suspended license. Upon search of the vehicle, Deputies located a glass smoking pipe and 12.5 grams of methamphetamine. Parkins was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing. Parkins is charged with Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Methamphetamine. Parkin’s vehicle is also being held, subject to seizure. Parkins is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL

