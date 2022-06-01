Free Pride signs available at Iowa City City Hall

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Police say a Dubuque woman is lucky to be alive after she was stabbed in the neck. Police were called to 157 W 23rd Street in Dubuque Friday night around 7:15pm. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Melissa Honeyfield outside with a white bed sheet held to her neck. First responders say Honeyfield had a puncture wound in her neck that was two inches wide.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO