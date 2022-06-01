ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Free Pride signs available at Iowa City City Hall

By Iowa's News Now Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Pride Month begins today and Iowa City...

Bremer County Car Cruise spotlights Sumner history, taking place on June 12

SUMNER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Bremer County Historical Society is hosting "Cruising Thru History" on Sunday, June 12th. Many classic cars have already signed up for the event which this year highlights the state and national historic site in Sumner, Memories Are Forever. That's the state and...
SUMNER, IA
Man rescued from Cedar River in Downtown Cedar Rapids, then arrested

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police and Fire successfully pulled a man from the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids. Witnesses saw it all happen around 5:35pm Saturday evening just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities say they grabbed the man clinging to the eastern flood wall...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Morgan Creek Park expansion reopens with new additions

Friday the ribbon was cut on the south portion expansion of Morgan Creek Park in Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Conservation Board project modernizes the park for future generations. “This is a significant project that has come together despite a derecho, an ongoing pandemic and arguably one of the most...
LINN COUNTY, IA
First Thursday Art Walk in NewBo returns with 2x2xU

Thursday, June 2nd, after a 2 year pandemic hiatus, NewBo District of Cedar Rapids welcomes back public art exhibit. 2x2xU is the annual celebration of public art in the NewBo District of Cedar Rapids. Jim Miller spoke with Iowa's News Now, June 2nd 2022. "The Newbo Neighborhood is known for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
65 dogs and puppies found in "terrible condition" in Keokuk County

HENDRICK, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa assisted Keokuk County authorities in removing 65 dogs and puppies in terrible condition. The dogs were rescued from a property near the town of Hedrick after the ARL received a tip from authorities in Florida. The ARL’s...
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
22-year-old woman focus of Iowa City death investigation

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating the death of 22-year-old Alexandria Eipert. On Tuesday May 31, 2022, the Iowa City Police Department was contacted for a welfare check on Eipert. As a result of joint efforts between ICPD and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, her body was recovered on...
IOWA CITY, IA
John Deere to move some Waterloo product production to Mexico

John Deere has confirmed with Iowa's News Now it will move manufacturing of cabs from the Tractor and Cab Assembly Operations (TCAO) to Ramos Component Works in Mexico. Meanwhile, the company says it plans to, "bring new product programs to ... operations in Waterloo, Iowa." John Deere says, "The decision...
WATERLOO, IA
Identity of victim in fatal Cascade fire released

CASCADE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department released the name of the victim in the fatal fire in Cascade Wednesday night. 39-year old Christian Wagner died from injuries sustained in the fire that occurred in the apartments above Interior Elements. Multiple agencies responded to the...
CASCADE, IA
Two injured after erratic driver crashes in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were injured after an erratic driver attempted to elude police and crashed in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. An Iowa State Trooper saw David Blauer driving faster than the speed limit and passing a prohibited area on 16th Avenue around 3 pm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids teenager arrested for Friday stabbing

Cedar Rapids Police have arrested Mikhel Snyder age 19, of Cedar Rapids, in connection with a Friday morning assault and subsequent vehicle and foot chase. Police say Snyder stabbed a man with a knife following an argument late Friday morning. After the assault, Snyder fled the scene at 385 15th...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Dubuque Police investigating shooting death

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque Police say a man died after he was shot early Saturday evening. First responders were called to 1913 Central Avenue in Dubuque just before 7:00pm Saturday for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to MercyOne Dubuque where he was pronounced dead.
DUBUQUE, IA
Driver dies in single car crash in Linn County

FAIRFAX, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the person who died in the crash was 32-year old Colby Stepanek. One person is dead after a crashing their car in Linn County Thursday evening. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the report came in...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Dubuque man accused of stabbing woman in the neck

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Police say a Dubuque woman is lucky to be alive after she was stabbed in the neck. Police were called to 157 W 23rd Street in Dubuque Friday night around 7:15pm. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Melissa Honeyfield outside with a white bed sheet held to her neck. First responders say Honeyfield had a puncture wound in her neck that was two inches wide.
DUBUQUE, IA
One dead after fire at building in downtown Cascade

CASCADE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead and a building is destroyed after a fire in downtown Cascade. The Dubuque County Sherriff's Officer, Cascade PD, State Fire Marshal's Office and fire departments from Cascade, Worthington, Bernard, Farley, Monticello, and Dubuque responded to the fire around 9 pm on Wednesday.
CASCADE, IA

