New York Democrats Announce New Gun Restrictions

Governor Hochul and fellow Democrats in Albany have announced a series of 10 proposals they expect to pass that would strengthen New York’s gun control laws.

One measure would raise the age to buy a semiautomatic rifle to 21 years old. Buyers of a semiautomatic rifle would also have to get a license.

"Within the last month, two horrific mass shootings in Buffalo and in Texas have rattled this nation to our core and shed a new light on the urgent need for action to prevent future tragedies,” Governor Hochul said.

Other parts of the plan would include microstamping for new guns and limiting who can buy body armor.

New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in schools, in grocery stores, in movie theaters, in shopping malls, and on our streets -- and we must do everything in our power to protect them,” Governor Hochul said.

