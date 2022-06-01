ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Wanna bet on it? Coloradans put big money on sports

By Kate Singh
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Numbers from the Colorado Department of Revenue show Coloradans are putting their money on sports betting – nearly 7 billion dollars of it – since it was legalized in May of 2020.

In fact, we bet a total of $392 million in April of 2022 alone.

So far, basketball has been the most popular sport to bet on. Baseball ranks second on the list.

You can see the full monthly report for April right here .

