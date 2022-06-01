ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Bay Area man sentenced to prison for involvement in billion dollar Ponzi scheme

By Nick Sestanovich
Silicon Valley
 3 days ago

A Vacaville man was sentenced to eight years in prison for his participation in a Benicia-based solar company that turned out to be a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a Department of Justice news release. Alan Hansen, 51, was also ordered to pay $619...

