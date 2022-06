A Pittsburgh man is charged with burglary and assault after he broke into a Bloomfield woman’s home and tried to sexually assault her as she slept, according to police. The incident happened in mid-May, according to the criminal complaint against Patrick Yungwirth. He was initially charged with burglary, simple assault and strangulation. Those charges were withdrawn Thursday and new charges of simple assault, burglary and indecent assault were filed.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO