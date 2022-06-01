The always-hated Rangers against the season-ruining, dynasty-threatening Lightning: An Islanders fan’s worst nightmare

As the Lightning aim to become the first NHL team to pull off a Stanley Cup three-peat in nearly 40 years, they will have to get past a New York team in the Eastern Conference Final for the third consecutive year.

As the Rangers deservedly have taken their team’s place as Tampa Bay’s opponent for the right to reach the championship round , fans of the Islanders are left with the quandary of their hated local rivals facing the decorated squad that knocked them out of the playoffs in each of the last two years.

The Lightning also happen to be chasing the Isles’ storied past as the aforementioned previous NHL team to win at least three successive titles — and the most recent organization in North American professional sports to cop four rings in a row, from 1980-83.

So I posed this very question on Twitter soon after the Rangers’ thorough 6-2 road thrashing of the Hurricanes on Monday night in Game 7 in Raleigh. Kind of like Jets fans having to hold their noses and watch the Giants face the Patriots in those two Super Bowls.

The overwhelming majority of the respondents unsurprisingly indicated they would never root for the Rangers, even if it means the Isles’ historic achievement ultimately could be matched by Jon Cooper’s wonderful two-time champs, led by stars Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and battle-tested postseason goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

One family member even texted me immediately to note he’s “2000 percent, LOL” pulling for the Lightning, especially because he was not alive to witness the 1980s dynasty. “Never the Rangers!” he added.

Despite their team’s hopes being crushed by the Lightning in consecutive semifinals, some Islanders fans simply can’t bring themselves to root for the Rangers. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The most-liked reply to my tweet, from follower @RTaub of NHL.com, similarly summed up the fan base’s feelings succinctly. “I think a majority of the fans wouldn’t care if TB wins again as long as the Rangers are eliminated,” he replied.

“Beat the Rangers and then if you can beat the [Avalanche], more power to you,” added @DoctorOsty, a bariatric and general surgeon, according to his bio. “I’ve liked/respected Cooper and this Bolts team for a long time. But just beat the g-d damn Rangers.”

Still, there were a few fans who didn’t want to see the Islanders’ storied past approached, even if the Lightning still would have to get by the Avalanche or Oilers, who meet in the Western Conference Final. Especially after the Isles’ painful exits against Tampa Bay in the previous two years before missing the playoffs altogether — resulting in the firing of coach Barry Trotz — this season.

“As much as I hate to do this, I refuse to cheer for Tampa,” @NickyMastro25 replied. “Knowing that they were responsible for the Islanders not winning the Cup the last two seasons is enough of a reason for me to root against them. Plus their fans are becoming even more annoying than Ranger fans.”

Indeed, the Lightning also are barely halfway to the Islanders’ seemingly unbreakable string of 19 consecutive postseason series victories in that era, until they lost the Cup to Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and the Oilers during the unsuccessful Drive for Five in 1984. Even a third Cup this month would give Tampa a dozen straight series wins.

It won’t be easy for Islanders fans to watch Igor Shesterkin making saves in the Eastern Conference Final, even against the Lightning. USA TODAY Sports

“I cannot speak for the rest of the NYI fanbase, but it does not matter to me how many more Cups Tampa wins in a row,” wrote Isles fan Glenn Giangrande, who works for YES Network. “If they win 4 or 5, they earned it. Long ways off tho. Gotta get 3 first.”

Personally, I believe the Rangers are in for another long series beginning Wednesday night at the Garden after surviving seven-game battles with the Penguins and the Hurricanes . The Lightning notably completed their sweep of top-seeded Florida nine days ago, giving them time to rest and heal, though forward Brayden Point likely remains sidelined to start the series.

Vasilevskiy is far superior than the conglomeration of backup goalies the Blueshirts have faced in their first 14 postseason games, meaning Igor Shesterkin needs to continue playing at an MVP level for the Rangers to earn the right play for the Cup for the first time since they lost to the Kings in 2014.

New York Post

The 59th career match between tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic provided another riveting chapter Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the French Open with Rafa’s four-set victory over the tournament’s No. 1 seed leaving him trailing by one (30-29) in head-to-head play.

The 35-year-old Nadal’s quest continues for his 14th French title and a record-extending 22nd in Grand Slam events, which would move him two ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 major titles apiece.

Rafael Nadal got the best of Novak Djokovic in the 59th meeting of their epic rivalry, winning on his favorite clay surface to reach the French Open semifinals. REUTERS

The fifth-seeded Nadal moves on to the semis to face No. 3 Alexander Zverev, who dispatched rising 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in a fourth-set tiebreaker. The passing of the torch from Nadal to his teenaged fellow Spaniard will have to wait.

American teenager Coco Gauff also advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal (against Martina Trevisan) with a straight-sets win over another American, Sloane Stephens. With Serena Williams still sidelined, the hopes of American tennis rest with the 18-year-old Gauff and a few others to establish themselves as title contenders in the majors.

Another American woman, 28-year-old Jessica Pegula — the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula — also has a chance to reach her first French Open semifinal. But she faces a daunting opponent in top-seeded Iga Swiatek on Wednesday in the quarters.

Today incredibly marks the 10-year anniversary of Johan Santana tossing the first no-hitter in Mets history . I have been fortunate to have covered five no-hitters in person — David Wells’ perfect game in 1998, six Astros against the Yankees in 2003, Roy Halladay in the 2010 NL playoffs, Max Scherzer against the Mets and Chris Heston against the Mets (both in 2015) — but I didn’t even know Santana’s gem was happening until it was nearly over.

Today marks 10 years since Johan Santana pitched the first no-hitter in Mets history. Getty Images

My daughter, Hayley, was graduating from St. Anthony’s High School on Long Island the following day, and I fully shut down my cell phone while attending a mass and celebration the previous night.

I knew absolutely nothing of Mike Baxter’s catch or the fortuitous umpiring call down the third-base line or Terry Collins’ building pitch-count dilemma.

When I finally rebooted my phone upon leaving, there were a slew of text messages referencing what was unfolding at Citi Field . I stopped off at a pizza place up the street from the school to catch the historic final few outs on television, including Santana’s strikeout of David Freese on pitch No. 134.