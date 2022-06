It's been 20 years since there's been a Lyme disease vaccine. The Bangor Daily News reported that not only is a Lyme disease vaccine being worked on, but Mainers can be part of the clinical trials later this year. Northern Light Health is working with Pfizer to come up with a new vaccine. They want as many people as possible to be part of the clinical trials later this year. I contacted the CDC to find out how to be a part of those trials but it's through the manufacturer. It's too early in the process.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO