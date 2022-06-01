ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama students struggle with the ACT. Here’s how leaders are bridging gaps.

By Rebecca Griesbach
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Principal Albert Weeden knew he had to make a change at Loachapoka High School. For years, the small school’s ACT scores trailed whiter and wealthier high schools in Lee County....

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
apr.org

Stretch of Alabama railway to get a federal spruce up

One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Education
Lee County, AL
Education
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Lee County, AL
Government
City
Pinson, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
selmasun.com

Lowest-earning counties in Alabama

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Space Command, homicide stats, political debates: Down in Alabama

The Government Accountability Office found no issue with the selection of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, as the future Space Command headquarters, although the GAO report did include criticism of the process. At least some violent crime stats continue to rise in Alabama, and homicides in Birmingham and Mobile are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

10 nature experiences to have in Alabama this summer

Summer may turn a wildflower hike into a sauna, but there are plenty of creeks, caves, swimming holes and natural phenomena to make working up a sweat worthwhile. Alabama’s famed hydrangeas are in full bloom in every variety from climbing to giant foot-long blooms. Creature features include the largest emergence of bats east of the Mississippi and a glowworm seen only here and Down Under. Alabama is a natural paradise, ranked fourth in biodiversity in the U.S. Much of this diversity is due to the state’s five geologic regions. Alabama is a special place for the explorer willing to seek her charms. Here are 10 nature experiences to add to your list this summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Suburbs#Act Scores#Loachapoka High School#Act
birminghamtimes.com

Shunnarah launches ‘Call Me Alabama Scholarship’. Here’s how to apply

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural “Call Me Alabama Scholarship.” The nationally recognized powerhouse law firm, Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, calls the great state of Alabama home and is invested in the next generation of attorneys who will serve this great state.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama to be home to first remote air traffic control center in US

SELMA, Ala. — A newspaper is reporting that a public airport in Alabama could be home to the first remote air traffic control center in the United States. Advanced ATC Inc. is an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta, Georgia. The Selma Times-Journal quotes the company as saying Thursday that it will invest about $4.7 million at Craig Air Field in Dallas County, southeast of Selma.
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTOK-TV

Alabama farmers urge driver awareness during planting season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In Alabama there have been multiple fatalities that have occurred from vehicles crashing into tractors or other farm equipment. This has the Alabama Farmers Federation concerned. Drivers are urged to practice extra caution as farmers and large machinery hit the roadways during spring planting and summer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate rising

It may take weeks before we know whether the long holiday weekend will result in increasing COVID-19, but even before Memorial Day, Alabama’s numbers were on the rise. Simply looking at the number of cases confirmed and reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health will no longer give an accurate picture of the extent of the virus’s spread, state health officer Dr Scott Harris recently said.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama gets $5 million federal grant for 120 miles of railway

An important 120-mile stretch of Alabama railway will be getting improvements, thanks to a $5 million federal grant. This morning the Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program. Nationally, the CRISI program is awarding $368 million to 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

What are Alabama’s gun laws?

The endless regurgitation of debates on the expansion or restriction of American’s access to firearms continue to permeate daily news cycles and conversation as yet more instances of the mass killings of innocent people — first in Buffalo, New York, then in Uvalde, Texas, and again in Tulsa, Oklahoma — continue to happen unimpeded across the country.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Alabama Barn Quilt Trail

When Dale Robinson is home, his car isn't parked in his garage. Instead, it's on the driveway. That's because his garage is more of a workshop than anything else. It serves as the starting point of the journey for each and every Alabama barn quilt square. They're large squares, just...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama campaign finance is still a con game

This is an opinion column. Step right up ladies and gentlemen, keep your eye on the queen. Alabama politics is a game of three-card Monte. You know how it works. Three cards, face down. The con man spitting out words faster than you can take them in, so all you hear is hope and hackneyed phrases. Some shill in the shadows – in league with the dealer, no doubt, but hard to identify – whispers that you got this, that you’re gonna be a big winner, and it seems so easy at first.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
180K+
Followers
50K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy