Alabama students struggle with the ACT. Here’s how leaders are bridging gaps.
By Rebecca Griesbach
AL.com
3 days ago
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Principal Albert Weeden knew he had to make a change at Loachapoka High School. For years, the small school’s ACT scores trailed whiter and wealthier high schools in Lee County....
COVID cases keep rising in Alabama. Cases climbed here for the seventh consecutive week, and the state saw the first major jump in hospitalizations since the start of the current wavelet. But how do the numbers now compare to the start of previous waves?. The state’s 7-day average for new...
One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
Summer may turn a wildflower hike into a sauna, but there are plenty of creeks, caves, swimming holes and natural phenomena to make working up a sweat worthwhile. Alabama’s famed hydrangeas are in full bloom in every variety from climbing to giant foot-long blooms. Creature features include the largest emergence of bats east of the Mississippi and a glowworm seen only here and Down Under. Alabama is a natural paradise, ranked fourth in biodiversity in the U.S. Much of this diversity is due to the state’s five geologic regions. Alabama is a special place for the explorer willing to seek her charms. Here are 10 nature experiences to add to your list this summer.
Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural “Call Me Alabama Scholarship.” The nationally recognized powerhouse law firm, Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, calls the great state of Alabama home and is invested in the next generation of attorneys who will serve this great state.
The Moore family has lived on 120 acres in rural Dixon Mills, Alabama, for over 100 years. Generations of the family, descendants of black, Native American, and Irish sharecroppers, worked the land in Alabama's economically depressed Black Belt region and eventually built a considerable homestead. Now, much of that land...
SELMA, Ala. — A newspaper is reporting that a public airport in Alabama could be home to the first remote air traffic control center in the United States. Advanced ATC Inc. is an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta, Georgia. The Selma Times-Journal quotes the company as saying Thursday that it will invest about $4.7 million at Craig Air Field in Dallas County, southeast of Selma.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In Alabama there have been multiple fatalities that have occurred from vehicles crashing into tractors or other farm equipment. This has the Alabama Farmers Federation concerned. Drivers are urged to practice extra caution as farmers and large machinery hit the roadways during spring planting and summer...
It may take weeks before we know whether the long holiday weekend will result in increasing COVID-19, but even before Memorial Day, Alabama’s numbers were on the rise. Simply looking at the number of cases confirmed and reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health will no longer give an accurate picture of the extent of the virus’s spread, state health officer Dr Scott Harris recently said.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is seeing a rise in reported COVID-19 cases with a 15% positivity rate. It’s the most cases since the Omicron surge in January. A few experts say that the actual positive case count is much higher. One reason, many people are taking at-home tests....
Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
An important 120-mile stretch of Alabama railway will be getting improvements, thanks to a $5 million federal grant. This morning the Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program. Nationally, the CRISI program is awarding $368 million to 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia.
The endless regurgitation of debates on the expansion or restriction of American’s access to firearms continue to permeate daily news cycles and conversation as yet more instances of the mass killings of innocent people — first in Buffalo, New York, then in Uvalde, Texas, and again in Tulsa, Oklahoma — continue to happen unimpeded across the country.
When Dale Robinson is home, his car isn't parked in his garage. Instead, it's on the driveway. That's because his garage is more of a workshop than anything else. It serves as the starting point of the journey for each and every Alabama barn quilt square. They're large squares, just...
This is an opinion column. Step right up ladies and gentlemen, keep your eye on the queen. Alabama politics is a game of three-card Monte. You know how it works. Three cards, face down. The con man spitting out words faster than you can take them in, so all you hear is hope and hackneyed phrases. Some shill in the shadows – in league with the dealer, no doubt, but hard to identify – whispers that you got this, that you’re gonna be a big winner, and it seems so easy at first.
