SFM arrests man for Aggravated Arson

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt Thursday night in south Bossier City ended with the apprehension of three suspects, 2 males and a female, authorities said. Officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said there was a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a stolen Honda. A deputy spotted the car on Sligo Road and a chase began. The car eventually came to a stop in the opposite lane of travel on Barksdale Boulevard at Sunflower Road. Two men later identified as Jermaine Handy, 18, and Conswaveon Lane, 18, ran away. A women identified as Princess Williams, 41, was arrested at the car.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO