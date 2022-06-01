WELLS, Maine – Freshman Alexis Osterhaus hit her fifth home run of the season and had two RBIs as the York High School softball team ended its regular season with a 3-2 Class B South win at Wells.

Junior Maddy Raymond had two hits, and struck out 14 for the Wildcats, who finish the regular season on top of the Class B South standings with a 15-1 record.

SOFTBALL

Old Orchard Beach 14

Traip Academy 1

KITTERY, Maine – Maggie Johnson had two hits, stole two bases and scored the lone run for Traip in its Class C South regular-season finale.

Emme Hale and Molly Sawtelle also had a hit and stolen base each.

Gorham 11

Marshwood 1

GORHAM, Maine – Alexys Schieve had a hit for Marshwood in this Class A South loss.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Marshwood 7

Biddeford 6

BIDDEFORD, Maine - Eva Moreland had three goals, while Fiona Gillis and Sarah Theriault both had two for Marshwood in this Class A South win.

Lindley Gori added two assists for the Hawks, while goalie Lauren Walker had seven saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Windham 3

Winnacunnet 0

WINDHAM – The Warriors finished the regular season at 8-8 with this Division I loss.

Individual scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-19.

Joshua Schaake had 11 kills and five blocks for the Warriors, while Conor Fenlon (seven kills), Bryce Molnar (10 assists) and James Baker (defense) all contributed.

BOYS TENNIS

No. 10 York 3

No. 7 Morse 2

BATH, Maine - Paul Seah won his No. 3 singles match, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5, and the tandems of Ben Soares and Matt Leclerc (7-6, 2-6, 6-2) and Nathan Pfiman and Lucas Matson (6-2, 6-1) won in doubles as York won this Class B South first-round match.

The Wildcats will play No. 2 Medomak Valley on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Tuesday's HS roundup: Freshman Osterhaus clouts fifth homer, York ends regular season at 15-1