One of the starkest narratives heading into Game 2 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers was Jon Cooper’s team’s win streak when it’s coming off a loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which dated back all the way to 2020. Well, the Rangers just put a stop to that streak with a 3-2 win Friday night at Madison Square Garden, which succeeded their 6-2 win over the Lightning in the series opener.

