Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Greece

Geneseo, N.Y. — The National Warplane Museum held the 41st annual Geneseo Airshow this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, dozens of historic planes took flight, including iconic aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor, P-51 Mustang, C-47, and many more. Additionally, a team of nine Canadian Air Force Snowbirds were added to this year's fleet.The C-47, also known as the "Whiskey 7," is a 79-year-old WWII aircraft that flew as the lead plane during the second wave of the infamous D-Day mission in Normandy.
