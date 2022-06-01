Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Greece

Wayne County, N.Y. — A 4-year-old boy's dream became reality in Wayne County Saturday morning. Calvin Stiner, who was diagnosed with Burkitt's Lymphoma, said he wants to be a super hero. As a start, Make-A-Wish granted his wishes of riding in an ambulance, fire truck, and police car - but the fun didn't end there. To start the day, Calvin was picked up by a Marbletown fire engine in Newark. On their way to the Marbletown Fire Department, they received a mock call, and Calvin was tasked with putting out a fake fire.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO