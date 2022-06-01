ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Greece

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreece, N.Y. — A top-prize-winning ticket was sold at a local gas...

13wham.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp celebrates 100th anniversary with car rally and show

Monroe County, N.Y. — From the skies above, to the roads below - Saturday morning, those roads connected two campsites. The Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp is celebrating it's 100th anniversary this year. To mark the event, the summer camp, which is primarily for children with paralysis and other physical challenges, hosted a classic car rally to celebrate years of serving the Rochester community. The rally started at Durand Eastman Park - where the camp program was born.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester hosts National Donut Day giveaway

Rochester, N.Y. — A day of giving between Donuts Delite and The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester. Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day, and the companies celebrated with a donut giveaway. Donuts Delite, a local donut shop, made 120 donuts that were picked up by Major Doug Burr, regional shared ministries coordinator at The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester, who hit the road to deliver the goods to five organizations.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Cool June night ahead in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) -Expect a cool June night tonight with a mainly clear sky and very dry air over the region. Here's a quick look at the forecast if you have outdoor plans tonight. Many areas south of Rochester will see the low temperature drop into the mid-upper 40s. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Greece, NY
13 WHAM

Annual Geneseo Airshow takes flight

Geneseo, N.Y. — The National Warplane Museum held the 41st annual Geneseo Airshow this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, dozens of historic planes took flight, including iconic aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor, P-51 Mustang, C-47, and many more. Additionally, a team of nine Canadian Air Force Snowbirds were added to this year's fleet.The C-47, also known as the "Whiskey 7," is a 79-year-old WWII aircraft that flew as the lead plane during the second wave of the infamous D-Day mission in Normandy.
GENESEO, NY
13 WHAM

Geneseo airshow features military might, maneuvers

Geneseo, N.Y. — Dozens of historic planes are ready to take flight at this weekend's airshow in Geneseo. It features iconic aircraft like the F-22 Raptor, P-51 Mustang, and the P-40 Warhawk. Tickets are on sale here. 13WHAM's Sam Carter will be live from the National Warplane Museum Friday...
GENESEO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take 5#The New York Lottery#Quicklee
13 WHAM

Tour de Cure back in person this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Due to the COVID pandemic, the American Diabetes Association's Tour De Cure was held virtually in 2020 and 2021. But on Saturday, June 11, the cycling even returns in person at the Xerox Campus. More than 600 riders are expected to take part. Riders can choose...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Law Enforcement Torch Run in Monroe County benefits Special Olympics

Spencerport, N.Y. — The Law Enforcement Torch Run made its way to Monroe County on Friday. The run, founded in 1981, is hosted by law enforcement agencies, and raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics. In New York, the event is led by "Guardians of the Flame," a group of law enforcement personnel from agencies throughout the state. More than 100 local law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes participated in the run in Spencerport this year.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Adam Interviews 2 people linked to new Clarissa St. exhibit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s an effort in town to tell the story of the Clarissa Street neighborhood, the Rochester community in the Corn Hill area that was decimated by the construction of a highway and urban renewal. Years ago, the start of an annual reunion where folks...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Nitrate Film Festival a filmgoer's treat

Rochester, N.Y. — A film festival in Rochester this weekend celebrates the early days of the silver screen. The George Eastman Museum is hosting the Nitrate Film Festival. The Dryden Theatre is the only theater outside of California that can project nitrate films in the United States. Nitrate films...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Lottery
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Young musician

Penfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Caleb. Janine Rumora sent us a video of her 9-year-old son performing his first-ever solo. The fourth-grader at Penfield's Cobbles Elementary School is also part of a stringer instrument group. His mom wanted to share a community bright spot - and...
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Make-A-Wish turns Wayne County kid's dream into reality

Wayne County, N.Y. — A 4-year-old boy's dream became reality in Wayne County Saturday morning. Calvin Stiner, who was diagnosed with Burkitt's Lymphoma, said he wants to be a super hero. As a start, Make-A-Wish granted his wishes of riding in an ambulance, fire truck, and police car - but the fun didn't end there. To start the day, Calvin was picked up by a Marbletown fire engine in Newark. On their way to the Marbletown Fire Department, they received a mock call, and Calvin was tasked with putting out a fake fire.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: 81-year-old man's car stolen at gunpoint

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man's car was stolen Friday night. Officers responded to the area of N. Goodman Street for the report of an armed robbery. They found an 81-year-old man who allegedly had his vehicle stolen by multiple people at gunpoint. The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle, and the victim was uninjured.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Expect some pleasant weather this weekend

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a cool start today, we'll see temperatures increase nicely through the day. Sunshine will win out for much of the day. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Tonight will be another cool night for us. Skies will be mainly clear. Lows will drop to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man, 19, charged with killing boy, 15, outside Peckham Street drug house

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man will be arraigned Friday in Rochester City Court on murder charges. Jailyn Johnson, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Ja'mere Wade, 15, on Peckham Street last fall. Police say Ja'mere was walking to a car after purchasing marijuana from a drug house around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 2, 2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of breaking into Rochester home, raping teen

Rochester, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint by a man who broke into her Rochester home Thursday morning. Rochester Police say Jayshon Rivera, 20, broke into the home in northeast Rochester in the early morning hours. While investigating, officers realized he was in a potential stolen...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

NYSP investigating fatal crash in Steuben County

Erwin, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Steuben County. According to state police, Michael Hennessy of Bath was traveling east on Interstate 86 Wednesday, approaching the Interstate 99 access ramp, when he lost control of his vehicle. The 20-year-old's vehicle spun and struck a guiderail. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy