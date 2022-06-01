ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

PHOTOS: Tennessee assistant coach Frank Anderson through the years

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjP6K_0fwnii6900

Frank Anderson was hired as Tennessee’s assistant coach in June 2017.

Anderson joined Tony Vitello’s coaching staff after serving in the same capacity at Houston. He was the Cougars’ assistant coach from 2013-17.

Prior to Houston, Anderson was head coach at Oklahoma State from 2004-12. He compiled a 329–208 record in nine seasons with the Cowboys.

Anderson guided Oklahoma State to six NCAA Tournament regional appearances and a 2007 NCAA Tournament super regional. Oklahoma State won the 2004 Big 12 Tournament championship during his first season as head coach.

He served as an assistant coach at Texas (2000-03), Texas Tech (1990-99), Howard College (1987-89) and Emporia State (1984-87).

Below are photos of Anderson through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsXGZ_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMYpY_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjVne_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZYVq_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ik2Y_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHbS1_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cP7Tm_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUJMo_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRHPD_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuSDi_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HYgW_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsDwS_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lu7oL_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tGyv_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxRwk_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIZhA_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7kjq_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGvYq_0fwnii6900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYPeL_0fwnii6900

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

