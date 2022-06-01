PHOTOS: Tennessee assistant coach Frank Anderson through the years

Frank Anderson was hired as Tennessee’s assistant coach in June 2017.

Anderson joined Tony Vitello’s coaching staff after serving in the same capacity at Houston. He was the Cougars’ assistant coach from 2013-17.

Prior to Houston, Anderson was head coach at Oklahoma State from 2004-12. He compiled a 329–208 record in nine seasons with the Cowboys.

Anderson guided Oklahoma State to six NCAA Tournament regional appearances and a 2007 NCAA Tournament super regional. Oklahoma State won the 2004 Big 12 Tournament championship during his first season as head coach.

He served as an assistant coach at Texas (2000-03), Texas Tech (1990-99), Howard College (1987-89) and Emporia State (1984-87).

Below are photos of Anderson through the years.