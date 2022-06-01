ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayoral aide chides city employees over remote work

By ANNA GRONEWOLD, ERIN DURKIN
POLITICO
 3 days ago

A top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams is reminding municipal workers to ditch their home offices and show up to their jobs — a policy aligned with the business community's desire to inject pre-pandemic energy into the city's veins.

www.politico.com

New Manhattan-Brooklyn 10th Congressional District

Bill de Blasio, Yuh-Line Niou, Carlina Rivera, Jo Anne Simon, Mondaire Jones, Daniel S Goldman, Elizabeth Holtzman, Maud Maron. More than a dozen New York City Democrats are vying to represent the newly redrawn 10th congressional district, which will span much of...
Mayor Eric Adams Wants to End NYC's Antiquated Anti-Dancing Laws

New Yorkers looking to get some new spots to dance in the city might find Mayor Eric Adams to be their biggest supporter. On Wednesday, June 1, Adams announced that he's looking to make it easier for bars and lounges to host dancing crowds by changing NYC's existing zoning regulations. This set of rules is a leftover from New York's old Cabaret Law, which in 1926 made dancing, singing, and musical entertainment illegal in businesses, like bars, that didn't have a license for it.
Housing suffers crushing defeat as mayor, speaker do nothing

It was the real estate equivalent of the Kitty Genovese murder: City leaders stood by idly as a local politician killed a Harlem apartment project. The next morning, in an ironic coincidence, Mayor Eric Adams announced he would never let something like that happen.
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Legislation would revoke an estimated 60,000 parking placards from NYC employees

A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down. The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level. The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting. The number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent. Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams appoints NYC's first 'gun violence czar'

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost 600 people have been shot in New York City so far this year, according to data from the NYPD. Mayor Eric Adams' aim is squarely focused on stopping the ongoing gun violence at levels not seen since 2006. He's reportedly creating a first-ever "gun violence czar" to oversee the city's […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Clinton Hill Residents Reach Climatic Peace Treaty

Brooklyn's most controversial sex shop has finally reached a historic peace settlement with local residents, reports the Brooklyn Paper. Romantic Depot, a sex shop located in Clinton Hill, was previously under fire from locals for its ill fitting spot within the neighborhood. However, after two months of negotiations all parties reported feeling pleased by the agreement.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

Jewish Leaders, Parents Criticize New York Board of Ed Meetings on Shabbat

New York City's Department of Education is being slammed for scheduling a series of public events on Friday night when Shabbat-observant Jews were unable to attend. "I am appalled that some parents are expected to violate their religious beliefs to be part of the town halls or be excluded from the process," Effi Zakry wrote to New York City schools Chancellor David Banks, as reported by the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Luay Rahil

The richest man in New York is on a mission

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

