Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police Releasing Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville Police report there were no fatal crashes within the city...

wvlt.tv

Police: Victim called 911 from bathroom during break-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they caught four suspects after a burglary on Old Newport Highway. It happened Sunday, May 30. Deputies said the victim called 911 and said someone had broken a window out and entered the home. The victim was hiding in the bathroom when talking to dispatchers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a gunshot victim on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from department officials. KPD representatives later provided an incident report, where they said that the shooting happened at Holston Oaks Apartments. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Athens Police arrest suspect in Thursday shooting

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police have charged a suspect in a shooting in Athens. It happened in some public housing on Francis Street Thursday evening. Officers found a victim with two gunshot wounds. The person was sent to a hospital in Chattanooga. Investigators have now charged Alberto Camacho-Meza from...
ATHENS, TN
WJHL

Weber City police chief receives minor injuries during pursuit

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Weber City’s police chief received minor injuries in a pursuit Friday, according to the Weber City Police Department. The police department said Friday evening that Chief Matt Bishop was still getting checked out at the hospital but was expected to be released soon. According to the department, the pursuit began […]
WEBER CITY, VA
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police arrest 4 on multiple drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested four people on several drug charges during an investigation on Thursday. Police said during an investigation with the State Bureau of Investigation on two fugitives, two other suspects were arrested for various charges. The department said a Glock 30s pistol...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wvlt.tv

KCSO: Powell woman driving after using heroin hits two in crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell woman driving without headlights on had used heroin when she crashed into two vehicles on East Emory Road Sunday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT. Sharon Osborne, 51, said she used heroin five hours before leaving to go to a friend’s house,...
POWELL, TN
WSPA 7News

Man arrested after failing to appear in court in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he failed to appear in court for a previous gun charge. Police said 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the following order for arrest charges: Carrying a concealed gun Failure to heed lights and siren Resist, delay, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
wvlt.tv

Man ingests “large quantity” of meth, Xanax during car chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rutledge man was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing from officers who later discovered he had ingested methamphetamine and Xanax, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Officers said they tried to stop a wanted man named Jason Scearce, 38, as he...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBIR

KCSO: 4 injured after wreck, car fire in North Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four people were hurt after a single-vehicle wreck in the 7700 block of E. Emory Road, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m., KCSO said.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
CNHI

Motorist believed intoxicated strikes pedestrian on 70 E.

A Cumberland County man struck by the driver of an SUV Saturday will recover from his injuries. The man identified as the motorist faces three charges including vehicular assault. Chandler Duane Vannatter, 24, Highland Lane, in addition to the felony vehicular assault charge, also faces charges of driving under the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

North Knoxville house a total loss after overnight fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house along Kincaid Avenue has been deemed a total loss after an overnight fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. While the house was reportedly vacant, the homeowner told investigators there had been recent issues of people illegally entering it. KFD units responded to...
KNOXVILLE, TN

