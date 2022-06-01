Knoxville Police Releasing Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Report

Authorities with the Kingsport Police Department are "strongly encouraging" citizens to avoid the area near McDonald's located at 1620 East Stone Drive out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat for the next hour or so.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they caught four suspects after a burglary on Old Newport Highway. It happened Sunday, May 30. Deputies said the victim called 911 and said someone had broken a window out and entered the home. The victim was hiding in the bathroom when talking to dispatchers.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a gunshot victim on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from department officials. KPD representatives later provided an incident report, where they said that the shooting happened at Holston Oaks Apartments. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found...
ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police have charged a suspect in a shooting in Athens. It happened in some public housing on Francis Street Thursday evening. Officers found a victim with two gunshot wounds. The person was sent to a hospital in Chattanooga. Investigators have now charged Alberto Camacho-Meza from...
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Weber City’s police chief received minor injuries in a pursuit Friday, according to the Weber City Police Department. The police department said Friday evening that Chief Matt Bishop was still getting checked out at the hospital but was expected to be released soon. According to the department, the pursuit began […]
Authorities investigating an overnight fire that injures one firefighter. The Knoxville Fire Department responding to 3808 Kincaid Street around midnight. They reported heavy fire through the roof upon arrival but quickly extinguished the blaze. One firefighter reported a minor injury, they were treated and released. The house was vacant at...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested four people on several drug charges during an investigation on Thursday. Police said during an investigation with the State Bureau of Investigation on two fugitives, two other suspects were arrested for various charges. The department said a Glock 30s pistol...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell woman driving without headlights on had used heroin when she crashed into two vehicles on East Emory Road Sunday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT. Sharon Osborne, 51, said she used heroin five hours before leaving to go to a friend’s house,...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he failed to appear in court for a previous gun charge. Police said 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the following order for arrest charges: Carrying a concealed gun Failure to heed lights and siren Resist, delay, […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rutledge man was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing from officers who later discovered he had ingested methamphetamine and Xanax, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Officers said they tried to stop a wanted man named Jason Scearce, 38, as he...
A former Bristol, Tennessee police officer has been indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on charges related to the unauthorized use of a crime database. A report from the TBI says Samuel Thompson, 30, is charged with one count of official misconduct and four counts of misuse of official information.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four people were hurt after a single-vehicle wreck in the 7700 block of E. Emory Road, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m., KCSO said.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Friday, May 27 the Knox County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old James Barnwell drowned in Fort Loudon Lake in his backyard in West Knox County. The victim's name on paper is James Barnwell, but his family and friends knew him as Thomas - a young man full of love and loyalty to those he cared about.
A Cumberland County man struck by the driver of an SUV Saturday will recover from his injuries. The man identified as the motorist faces three charges including vehicular assault. Chandler Duane Vannatter, 24, Highland Lane, in addition to the felony vehicular assault charge, also faces charges of driving under the...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Union County Sheriff’s Office have identified one of the victims in a shooting that occurred Wednesday. Officials say female 62-year-old Susan Griffen Gorbet was shot and killed on Dogwood Trail in Maynardville. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies found two...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house along Kincaid Avenue has been deemed a total loss after an overnight fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. While the house was reportedly vacant, the homeowner told investigators there had been recent issues of people illegally entering it. KFD units responded to...
