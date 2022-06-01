PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Georgia Tech in 2005 Super Regional

Tennessee appeared in the 2005 College World Series.

The Vols advanced to the College World Series after sweeping Georgia Tech in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional. The 2005 Super Regional took place at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee defeated the Yellow Jackets, 3-2, in game No. 1 on June 10, 2005. The Vols were victorious, 13-3, in game No. 2 on June 11, 2005.

Georgia Tech was a No. 2 national seed in the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

“I’m very proud of our guys,” Tennessee head coach Rod Delmonico said following a series sweep at Georgia Tech. “This is probably the best team I’ve ever been on or coached. I’m very lucky and blessed to have the opportunity to coach these young men this year. It’s been a lot of fun, but we’re not done yet.”

Below are photos of the 2005 Tennessee-Georgia Tech Super Regional.