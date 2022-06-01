ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, NY

Scranton-Area Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on I81 in Marathon

By Kathy Whyte
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Scranton-area man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in the Town of Marathon. New York State Police say they responded to a report of a...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Bath man dies in fatal I-86 crash

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Bath died earlier this week after a fatal crash on Interstate-86, according to New York State Police. State Police identified the driver as Michael Hennessy, 20. Police say that on June 1, 2022, while traveling east on I-86 in the Town of Erwin approaching the Interstate 99 access […]
BATH, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Serious overnight crash in Yates County

First responders in Yates County were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of PreEmption Road and Havens Corners Road. Two vehicles were involved, and the Benton Fire Department reported that a person was entrapped inside one of the vehicles. The call came in during the overnight hours, which...
YATES COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

20-year-old Bath man dies after crash in Steuben County

EWRIN, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Bath resident died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Steuben County, New York State Police officials announced Friday. Authorities say Michael Hennessy was traveling east on Interstate-86 in the Town of Erwin, near the Interstate-99 access ramp, when he lost control of the vehicle, spun out, and struck a […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Scranton, PA
Accidents
City
Throop, PA
City
Marathon, NY
WETM 18 News

Tractor-trailer crash reported on I-86

(WETM) — A tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate-86 between Campbell and Savona at around 4:00 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows the trailer crashed into trees alongside the interstate eastbound on June 3. In the video, there are several first responders tending to the vehicle. There is no current word on the status of the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State Police investigate fatal crash in Steuben County

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Bath man has died after a fatal crash earlier this week on I-86 that occurred in the town of Erwin. State Police identified the driver as 20 year old Michael Hennessy of Bath. He was traveling east on the highway approaching the I-99 access ramp when he lost control of the car.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#I81#Traffic Accident#The State Police#Troopers#American
WNBF News Radio 1290

SUV/Bus Crash Claims Life in Delaware County

New York State Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving an SUV and a bus in the Town of Davenport June 1. Troopers say a 65-year-old Stamford, New York woman died after her sport utility vehicle collided with a Trailways Bus on State Highway 23. The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:13 p.m. crash, has not been identified pending notification of family.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Fatal crash just outside Oneonta

State police say one person died in a head-on crash in Davenport on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Woman dies in head-on collision with bus in Delaware County. A 65-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in Delaware County, not far from Oneonta.
ONEONTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Newswatch 16

Contractor charged with theft in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars. Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer. But Johnson did not complete the work,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two Millerton residents scammed out of combined $134,000

MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – Two Millerton residents were scammed out of a combined $134,000 on the same day this week, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Police were notified of a theft around 2:33 p.m. on June 2 of a 62-year-old woman in Millerton. According to the police report, the woman allegedly fell victim to […]
MILLERTON, PA
FL Radio Group

IPD Still Searching for Shooting Suspect, Victims Uncooperative

Ithaca Police are still investigating the shooting that took place last week in the 300 Block of West State Street around 3:00p. Investigators say they’ve determined that suspect had an argument with the two victims before the shooting. It is also believed one of the victims had an illegal handgun at the time. Police add neither of the victims are co-operating with the investigation and the suspect is thought to have left the Ithaca area.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Police release names of fatal Elmira fire victims

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has released more details about the fatal house fire that happened on West Fourth Street earlier this week. The victims have been identified as Lucille R. Brown, 57, and Scott A. Bernard, 50, according to the Elmira Police Department. Both of the victims lived at the address […]
NewsChannel 36

Thousands Without Power in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY (WENY) -- Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power in Schuyler County Friday afternoon. The Watkins Glen Police Department posted to its Facebook page that the village is experiencing a power outage affecting the entire village. People are cautioned to expect delays and use extreme caution. The...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
kolomkobir.com

Woman’s Body Found in Creek Near Binghamton Home

Binghamton police are investigating the death of a woman whose partially clothed body was discovered in a creek. The body was found in Bayless Creek near Ross Park on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. A man was walking along the rain-swollen creek near his home when he made...
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta House Fire Claims The Life of Two Dogs

A fire at an Oneonta home this past Saturday, May 28th at around 11:20 am turned Memorial Day weekend into a nightmare for the residents at 36 High Street. It was a fire big enough to bring in off-duty City of Oneonta firefighters, along with assistance from other departments from West Oneonta, Otego, Milford, FAST teams from Worcester and Franklin, in addition to Otsego County and AMR according to a release from the City of Oneonta Fire Department.
ONEONTA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy