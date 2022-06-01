Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her. They say 33-year-old Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, of Boone, pulled up in a pickup truck to 22-year-old Eden Montang, 21-year-old Vivian Flores and another woman just before 7 p.m. Thursday outside Cornerstone Church on the outskirts of Ames and began shooting with a 9 mm handgun. Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald says Montang and Flores were killed, and Whitlatch shot himself. The sheriff says the women were friends and students at Iowa State University who were walking together to the church for a weekly service.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO