ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

KBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted...

www.kbur.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Pella, Monroe Residents Killed in Jasper County Wrong-Way Crash

Two area residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 163 Thursday in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Lincoln MKX operated by 79 year old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes between Monroe and Prairie City near mile marker 22, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer operated by 46 year old Delia Vance of Pella. Both individuals died due to their injuries; Vance was pronounced dead on-scene, while Findlow was transported by MercyOne Air to Des Moines, where she later died. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident, and was assisted by several agencies in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 2 dead in wrong-way head-on crash

MONROE, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol reports two people have died in a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County. The patrol reports at about 7:53 p.m., 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow, of Monroe, was driving the wrong way down Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Troopers say Findlow's SUV hit...
MONROE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol: 2 People Killed In Jasper County Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

(Monroe, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County that has left two women dead. Troopers say the crash happened just before 8:00 p-m on Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Investigators say 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow of Monroe was headed the wrong way when the crash happened. Her SUV slammed into another SUV driven by 46-year-old Delia Vance of Pella. Troopers say Vance died before she could be taken to a hospital. Findlow made it to the hospital but doctors weren’t able to save her life.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Shelby County, IA
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Winterset, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Stanton, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Elk Horn, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

Omicron variant cases increase in southeast Iowa

Health department leaders in Lee County and Des Moines County have both reported increases of infections from the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Lee County Health Department Administrator Michele Ross said the latest numbers revealed 21 positive cases among residents during a recent seven-day period. However, that is down from the 32 positive cases reported in the county during the previous week. Ross said those numbers do not account for those Lee County residents who have opted to use a take-home test kit.
LEE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Army National Guard soldier was victim of deadly Ames shooting

Shooter also was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard. Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Greene
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa governor reacts to deadly shooting in Ames

GRINNELL, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is speaking out on thedeadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames. "It's just a senseless attack on those innocent people," said Reynolds. She knows there are still questions to be answered, but one thing is clear. "It was a targeted attack," she...
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Driver killed in Linn County single-vehicle crash identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the person who died in the single vehicle crash in Linn County on Thursday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Colby Stepanek, 32, of Fairfax, died in the crash. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Linn Johnson Road at...
LINN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Radio Iowa#The Iowa State Patrol
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer

The planned sale of a troubled Iowa nursing home chain to an East Coast developer has been scuttled partly due to quality-of-care issues. QHC Facilities, which owns eight skilled-nursing facilities and two assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed for bankruptcy in late December. The previous owner of the company, Jerry Voyna, died last year. His wife, Nancy, took […] The post Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update: Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her. They say 33-year-old Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, of Boone, pulled up in a pickup truck to 22-year-old Eden Montang, 21-year-old Vivian Flores and another woman just before 7 p.m. Thursday outside Cornerstone Church on the outskirts of Ames and began shooting with a 9 mm handgun. Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald says Montang and Flores were killed, and Whitlatch shot himself. The sheriff says the women were friends and students at Iowa State University who were walking together to the church for a weekly service.
AMES, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison woman arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on felony drug charges. 38-year-old Andrea Louise Blint of Fort Madison was arrested on May 23rd, and charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, 2nd or Subsequent Offense, within 1,000 Feet of a Public Park.
FORT MADISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KWCH.com

3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are dead after a shooting reported Thursday evening outside a church in Ames, Iowa. Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI reported from the Story County Sheriff’s Office that two people, including the shooter are dead. The sheriff’s office said they received multiple 911 calls a little before 7 p.m.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy