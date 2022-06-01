Keokuk man arrested in connection with April bank robbery

On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at 5 pm, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service were dispatched to the 3300 block of Highway 92 on a medical call. This location is where Highway 92 crosses the North Skunk River and the bridge is currently under construction. While First Responders were enroute to this call, it was learned that a construction worker had been pinned by a piece of construction equipment. Prior to Law Enforcement’s arrival, other workers had been able to free the victim from this piece of equipment.
