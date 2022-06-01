ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Keokuk man arrested in connection with April bank robbery

KBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeokuk, IA- A Keokuk man has been arrested following a bank robbery in April. TV...

www.kbur.com

KBUR

Fort Madison woman arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on felony drug charges. 38-year-old Andrea Louise Blint of Fort Madison was arrested on May 23rd, and charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, 2nd or Subsequent Offense, within 1,000 Feet of a Public Park.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -University of Iowa police are investigating after responding to a report of an assault with a weapon early Saturday morning. The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety sent out a Hawk Alert around 1:40 a.m. saying police were on scene at Cactus 3. That restaurant is at 114 South Clinton St in Iowa City. They said the suspect was wearing a camo hoodie, and asked people to avoid the area.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested in connection with 2021 Rock Island murder

On May 29, 2021, at approximately 12:47 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street in reference to a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims of Moline. Sims was taken to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he succumbed to […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KBUR

Fort Madison man arrested for drug possession

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. Nathan Wayne Linder was arrested on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the 1500 block of Avenue E in Fort Madison. Linder was charged with, Possession with Intent to Deliver...
FORT MADISON, IA
KCJJ

Missouri man arrested after allegedly pointing handgun at vehicle

A Missouri man faces charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a motorist on Highway 218 Friday afternoon. According to police reports, 32-year-old Ethan Messer of Monroe City was traveling southbound on the highway near Hills at around 4:15 pm Friday in the left hand lane when he came up on a slow-moving semi. He reportedly made an abrupt lane change that caused a motorist behind Messer to nearly hit him. The driver of the vehicle honked his horn at Messer.
HILLS, IA
KWQC

Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in Cascade fire

Rain showers north, lingering clouds south, and warm temperatures today. Partners of Scott County Watersheds holds annual ‘Pond Management Workshop’. Fire causes nearly $45,000 worth of damage at Moline golf shop. The City of Davenport opens public pools for the summer season and offers a few safety tips. The...
CASCADE, IA
wlds.com

Crimestoppers Seeking Information About Hit & Run

Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police of a Hit & Run Crash with injuries. Yesterday at approximately 7:13PM, a motorcyclist was struck and injured traveling northbound on North Main Street near the intersection of Dunlap Street. The motorcycle was struck by an early 2000s model Gray or Light Blue Dodge Intrepid that was traveling eastbound on Dunlap Street. Witnesses on the scene described the driver of the Dodge as a white male with long brown hair, possibly in his late teens or early 20s.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KCJJ

Iowa City Police Department conducts death investigation

Iowa City Police Department conducts death investigation. On Tuesday May 31, 2022, the Iowa City Police Department was contacted for a welfare check on 22-year-old Alexandria Eipert. As a result of joint efforts between ICPD and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Eipert’s body was recovered on June 2.
Western Iowa Today

Casino Fined After Allowing Adult To Bring 4-Year-Old Onto Gaming Floor

(Burlington, IA) — State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened at the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington when “the security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring.” Ohorilko says, “the minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine — an employee did eventually notice it and removed the customer from the floor.” There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older — but still under the age of 21 — who gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino 40-thousand dollars for the two incidents.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Woman who stole police car and led chase reaches plea deal

Quincy woman charged with stealing three vehicles, including a Quincy Police squad car, has reached a plea agreement with the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to Public Defender Chris Pratt. Lodged in the Adams County Jail, Mercedes N. Patterson, 25, appeared Friday waiving the right to a...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man charged with receiving stolen property

A northeast Missouri man has been charged with two felony counts. Cody W. Elder, of Novinger, was arrested on Thursday, May 26, 2022, by the Adair County Sheriff's Office. Elder is charged two Class D felony counts of receiving stolen property. Elder is currently incarcerated without bond at the Adair...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kchi.com

Browning Man Arrested In Sullivan County

A Browning man was arrested for alleged DWI and other charges Thursday evening. State Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 41-year-old Jose A Reyna at about 4:55 pm for alleged DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no insurance. Renya was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office, processed, and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KBUR

Former Chicago Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fentanyl Overdose Death

Davenport, IA- A former Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing Fentanyl which caused the death of one person. 33-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Perry was sentenced Thursday, June 2nd to 20 years in prison for Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death. According to court documents, the...
CHICAGO, IL
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge; WIU names Zoghi provost; Keokuk hotel evacuated due to fire

Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge. Former Galesburg city council member Lindsay Hillery was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Hillery represented Ward 5 from 2019 to July of last year, when she resigned after being arrested several times. In this case, Hillery was pulled over for not...
GALESBURG, IL
KBOE Radio

OTTUMWA MAN KILLED IN CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT

On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at 5 pm, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service were dispatched to the 3300 block of Highway 92 on a medical call. This location is where Highway 92 crosses the North Skunk River and the bridge is currently under construction. While First Responders were enroute to this call, it was learned that a construction worker had been pinned by a piece of construction equipment. Prior to Law Enforcement’s arrival, other workers had been able to free the victim from this piece of equipment.
OTTUMWA, IA
KWQC

1 injured in motorcycle crash in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. Around 7:44 p.m., East Moline police were called to the 1000 block of 12thAvenue, according to a media release. Officers found the driver of the motorcycle and began to treat their injuries. East Moline Fire...
EAST MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Brandt Construction trailer gets damaged during break in; tools get scattered along I-74

Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

IA man charged for child endangerment & firearm

A Burlington man has been arrested for child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal and intoxicated man May 25 at approximately 9:38 p.m. When deputies arrived to the home on 147th Avenue in West Burlington, they were advised the subject had a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself, and his 2-year-old child was in the residence with him. Deputies arrived on scene and heard a gunshot from inside the house. Deputies observed a man walking around the interior of the residence. The subject then placed a pistol on the kitchen counter and walked to the front door, where he was detained.
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Oquawka man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of methamphetamine. According to a news release, on Wednesday, June 1st, Sheriff’s Deputies were at residence in rural Keithsburg assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant. While making an arrest on the warrant, Deputies observed a pickup pulling up to the residence.
OQUAWKA, IL

