ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Capri Tops Q4 Estimates and Posts Record Year

By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUFkC_0fwnf1t800

Click here to read the full article.

John Idol is looking past the headwinds in the economy.

Capri Holdings , which Idol leads as chairman and chief executive officer, just capped off its strongest fiscal year on record and is planning to extend its gains this year and keep growing despite broad worries over the pandemic, war and a possible recession.

More from WWD

The company’s fourth-quarter net income tallied $81 million, or 54 cents a diluted share, and compared with losses of $183 million, or $1.21 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings of $1.02 a share came in 20 cents ahead of the 82 cents analysts projected. Shares of Capri rose in early trading, but were down 1 cent to $48.73 in midday trading.

Revenues for the three months ended April 2 increased 24.6 percent to $1.5 billion from $1.2 billion. Revenues in the America’s grew 30 percent, and 33 percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. However, Capri saw revenues increase just 2 percent in Asia given the COVID-19 lockdowns in Mainland China that had about 40 percent of the company’s stores there closed or operating with reduced hours at the end of the quarter.

The growth came from across the Capri brand portfolio.

  • Michael Kors ’ revenue rose 21.8 percent to $1 billion, driving operating income of $210 million.
  • Versace ’s revenues increased 34 percent to $315 million with operating income of $50 million.
  • Jimmy Choo’s revenues increased 25.8 percent to $156 million with an operating loss of $15 million.

For the full year, Capri logged earnings of $822 million, or $5.39 a share, with sales increasing 39 percent to $5.7 billion.

Idol said: “Looking back on fiscal 2022, I am proud of the progress we made across all our luxury houses. Revenue and earnings results significantly exceeded our original expectations. Capri Holdings achieved the highest revenue, gross margin and earnings per share in the company’s history. Additionally, we generated strong free cash flow and returned $650 million to shareholders in fiscal 2022. Our ability to deliver record results while navigating the challenges of an unprecedented global pandemic is a testament to the strength of our brands and the success of our strategic growth initiatives.”

And Idol is looking to keep growing this year, projected that Capri would push revenues up another 5 percent to $6 billion with earnings per share of $6.85.

“[In the] longer term, we are confident in our ability to resume double-digit revenue increases as we move beyond the impact of current macro headwinds,” Idol said. “The power of Versace , Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors as well as the proven resilience of the luxury market reinforce our optimism for the future and our ability to achieve $7 billion in revenue and a 20 percent operating margin over time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJImL_0fwnf1t800

John Idol On a conference call with analysts, Idol was clear that there are plenty of challenges on the macro economic landscape, but he said Capri was positioned to take advantage of the dynamics in the market and keep gaining share.

“We’re feeling quite optimistic about the North American consumer,” the CEO said, responding to an analyst’s question. “Obviously, you’re all reading a lot of things in the paper about various impacts that may be facing the consumer as we go forward as it relates to inflation, etc., and we’ll have to see how that plays out.

“But for the moment, we feel quite strong about all three of the luxury houses in North America through the balance of this fiscal year,” he said. “Regarding Europe, we see a very strong rebound over the last two quarters… In Asia, the lockdown, while Shanghai is coming out of lockdown and certain areas of Beijing are meant to come out shortly. We think that is going to be a longer-term rebound. Again, when the first lockdown and reopening happened, there was a lot of … revenge buying. We’re not exactly sure how that’s going to play out right now.”

Idol also said the company is positioned to keep gaining as trends shift along with consumer behavior.

“One could only hope that we have the pandemic behind us and that this level of dress up or this level of social engagement is back and will resume its prepandemic path,” Idol said. “Yes, there’s probably a little bit of extra lift right now going on. But I don’t think it will just all of a sudden go away next year. I think it’s here to stay. And I think oddly enough, I think the fashion trend would have changed anyway. I think that while casual wear is certainly something that’s been a trend, you see trends in fashion always change and they swing back and forth.”

He noted that some luxury companies drive as much as half of their footwear revenues from sneakers.

“Now we are not quite at those levels at Versace or Jimmy Choo, but it’s an enormous opportunity for us when we look at our competitors and how much total revenues they’re doing in that category,” Idol said.

MORE FROM WWD:

Tapestry Taps Brakes on Outlook With China Slowdown

Moody’s Sets Outlook to Negative for Retail, Apparel

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren Higher

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

PVH on Target as Strategic Plan Kicks Off

Stefan Larsson said his PVH+ plan is already paying off with first-quarter results that showed continued strength despite the lockdowns in China. The chief executive officer of PVH Corp. told WWD: “We feel really good about where we delivered Q1 and where we’re headed for the rest of the year. The quarter is the beginning of a multiyear journey and we feel very good about the plan and we continue to closely monitor our consumer and our business and it remains strong.”
BUSINESS
WWD

Financial

Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein parent topped earnings estimates in the first quarter and is sticking by…. By. Capri Tops Q4 Estimates and Posts Record...
BUSINESS
WWD

Lululemon Beats Wall Street Expectations While Navigating Retail Headwinds

Click here to read the full article. Lululemon’s winning streak continues both on the court and on Wall Street.  The Vancouver, B.C.-based athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed earnings after the market closed Thursday, improving on top and bottom lines and updating its guidance. Company shares rose nearly 4 percent in after-hours trading as a result. More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 “In the first quarter of 2022, continued momentum in the business enabled us to achieve a strong start to the year,” Calvin McDonald, Lululemon’s...
RETAIL
WWD

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Outfit at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

In an unsurprising move, Kate Middleton recycled an outfit for this year’s Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen, which she previously donned at the G7 Summit in June 2021, paired with a blue-and-white Philip Treacy fascinator and sapphire and diamond earrings that were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jimmy Choo
WWD

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

Click here to read the full article. The $10 billion mark is coming into focus at Levi Strauss & Co., where Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, has developed a five-year plan looking to power through any economic troubles in the landscape while ramping up growth in denim and beyond.  “We wanted to emerge from the pandemic stronger and I can say definitively that we are a stronger company today than we were before the pandemic, then at the time of the IPO [in 2019],” Bergh told WWD ahead of the company’s investor day in New York on Wednesday. “You...
BUSINESS
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Shein’s Sustainability Head Sets Company Record Straight, What’s ‘Not True’

Click here to read the full article. Few companies have commanded as much curiosity and criticism in the fast-fashion world as Shein. “I really want to address some of the misunderstandings. We have received a considerable amount of criticism on our business model because people don’t really understand it,” said Adam Whinston, Shein’s global head of ESG.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala Whinston — who joined Shein in December 2021 — was one of many speakers at Sourcing Journal’s sustainability summit held Wednesday....
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Inflation, Supply Chain Delays Dig Into Lands’ End Results

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, impacted by inflation and supply chain issues like other retailers and brands, lowered its profit expectations for the year following a first quarter that saw a swing into the red for the all-American casual brand. The net loss was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the quarter ended April 29, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.More from WWDBirkenstock Collaborates with Staud on Sandals, RTW and Bags, TooEmma Rosenblum and Tina Fey Toast Tony Nominee Rachel Dratch for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Record Year#Versace X
WWD

Sarah Jessica Parker to Open New Store in the West Village

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Jessica Parker is setting up a new shop in the West Village. In an Instagram post Friday afternoon, Parker said the company is opening a new SJP Collection flagship on the corner of Bleecker and Perry Streets.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That''And Just Like That' Premiere Celebrity Red Carpet: PHOTOS'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the Photos “Big move in the big city! We are wrapping our shoes, our hearts and our new #sjpcollection flagship around the gorgeous corner of Bleecker and Perry Street in the heart...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Richemont on Track to Eliminate PVC in Product, Packaging by December

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Compagnie Financière Richemont touted its ESG strides in the 2022 fiscal year ended March 31, and confirmed that it’s on track to eliminate PVC by the end of December. Over the past few years, the group has been reporting its goals and accomplishments in increasing detail, and has also beefed up its ESG team. “We have continued to accelerate our sustainability efforts throughout (fiscal 2022) delivering against our short-, medium- and long-term goals,” Burkhart Grund, Richemont’s chief finance officer, said on Thursday as the company published its latest ESG report online.More from WWDInside...
BUSINESS
WWD

Demand for Dior Sauvage Soared During Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial

Click here to read the full article. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has had an unexpected side effect.  Per data from Hey Discount, demand for Dior’s Sauvage fragrance, for which Depp is the face, has been booming in the weeks since the trial began. In just one month, Google searches for the cologne increased by 48 percent, going from 823,000 searches in March, to 1.2 million in April, the month the trial began. More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside at Dior's Cannes FeteInside Dior's After Party in Venice Beach With the public keeping up with...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

PVH at Home, Company Working to Unlock North America

Click here to read the full article. PVH Corp. turned in a strong start to its fiscal year — and its new PVH+ strategic plan — with better first-quarter sales and a big profit beat.  But the parent company to Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein is still just getting down to work in its home market. More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020 “Both Calvin and Tommy remain highly relevant with today’s consumer in the region,” chief executive officer Stefan Larsson told analysts on a conference...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WWD

Stella McCartney Gets New Queen’s Honor Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. A STAR FOR STELLA: Stella McCartney is among more than 1,000 members of the British public to receive an honor from Queen Elizabeth II in the monarch’s annual Birthday Honors list, which has been released this year ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. McCartney has been named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE. She received her OBE, or Order of the British Empire award, from the queen in 2013. The Birthday Honors list is meant to recognize “the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the U.K.”More from WWDQueen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Britain’s Royal Family Gathers for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Queen Elizabeth gave well-wishers just what they wanted on Thursday, smiling broadly from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during a Trooping of the Colour birthday parade and a dramatic aerial display by Royal Air Force fighter jets. The queen, who was dressed in the same pale blue, embellished coat she wore for her latest portrait (plus a pair of cool sunglasses and a walking stick) was surrounded by working members of the royal family, including Britain’s future king Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.More from WWDQueen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the...
U.K.
WWD

10 New Movies to Stream in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max are expanding their original film offerings in June 2022. One of the month’s most anticipated movies is coming from HBO Max, which is releasing a new take on the beloved “Father of the Bride” film. The new version centers on a Cuban American family and stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Diego Boneta and others.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend Hulu is also expanding its comedy offerings this month with “Fire Island,” a...
MOVIES
WWD

All the Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2022

Click here to read the full article. The influx of celebrity beauty brands hasn’t decreased in 2022. After more than 20 celebrities entered the industry last year with their own brands, this year is also seeing several new entries, with celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Gwen Stefani, Courteney Cox, La La Anthony and more launching their own brands. Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to launch her own brand, with the reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur debuting her Skkn by Kim line today.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Ilaria Resta Drives Innovation With Consumer Insights

Click here to read the full article. Ilaria Resta joined Firmenich as president of global perfumery in February 2020, and had to rewrite the fragrance playbook almost immediately after starting. “My thoughts of how I drove growth at this company completely changed,” Resta said. “One lesson was the power of agility, and ability to readjust to a new reality. I am bringing the consumer at the center of everything we do, and we are investing much more in consumer understanding.”More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Cutting through the clutter...
BUSINESS
WWD

Jacquemus Heads to the Beach, Sweeney Fronts for Tory, Loewe Weaves a Tale

Click here to read the full article. BEACHY KEEN: Arguably fashion’s most adroit outdoor showman, Simon Porte Jacquemus will head to a special location near the seaside in Arles, France, for a runway display on June 27. The collection, titled “Le Papier,” will be available for purchase immediately after the show on the Jacquemus e-store, according to the house.More from WWDLoewe Men's Fall 2022Loewe RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021 Clothes and accessories for men and women will be paraded, and some items from his upcoming collaboration with Nike will be unveiled there. Jacquemus deems his collections season-less, but the delivery...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

S.S. Daley Wins the 2022 Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — S.S. Daley won the 2022 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers at a Thursday ceremony dominated by menswear designers. British designer Steven Stokey-Daley, 25, has captured hearts and minds with his theatrical shows at London Fashion Week that view the British class system through a queer lens, gaining high-profile fans including Harry Styles, who wore his graduate collection in his “Golden” music video.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventCannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis VuittonEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS “I see it as taking these...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Amazon’s Head of Worldwide Consumer Jumps Ship

Click here to read the full article. Another seat in the tech sector’s game of musical chairs is up for grabs. After 23 years, Dave Clark, chief executive officer of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division, will be leaving the company, it was announced Friday. His last day will be July 1, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check Out In a Tweet, Clark nodded to his “incredible time at Amazon...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy