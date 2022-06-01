ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, NY

Scranton-Area Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on I81 in Marathon

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Scranton-area man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in the Town of Marathon. New York State Police say they responded to a report of a...

981thehawk.com

