Report: Barcelona Have Verbal Agreement in Place With Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7LnP_0fwndsDS00

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has a verbal agreement in place to sign for FC Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Spaniard has long been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone originally interested in the 31-year-old .

However, now with Barcelona looking to reinforce their squad, particularly in their defensive structure, it appears Xavi has taken an interest in the former Real Madrid prodigy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9u6e_0fwndsDS00

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As per Sky Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano , Alonso has had a verbal agreement on personal terms in place with the Catalan giants since April.

The final decision as to whether the Spaniard will return to his home country is based on the two clubs, as Barcelona have no intention of paying a big transfer fee for the wing-back.

Alonso has featured in 46 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea so far this season in the absence of starting left-back Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell scored three goals in six appearances near the beginning of the season, before suffering from a ruptured cruciate ligament in November that saw him miss out on the rest of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekxTa_0fwndsDS00

IMAGO / Sportimage

In his absence, Alonso has been able to impress football fans across the globe, scoring five goals and registering six assists throughout the campaign.

Xavi's Barcelona are well aware that Jordi Alba is not getting any younger and a fresh pair of legs to support the Catalan icon in that position may be very useful.

The Associated Press

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said Saturday. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
SOCCER
The Guardian

Harry Kane in a rush to break England goal record as Hungary clash looms

Harry Kane was the first England player to congratulate Wayne Rooney. It was September 2015, Rooney had just scored his 50th international goal to break Sir Bobby Charlton’s record for the country – from the penalty spot against Switzerland at Wembley – and Kane was straight over to him, whispering something in his ear before embracing him.
NFL
