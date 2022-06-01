ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Meet the budget handheld PCs set to undercut Valve’s $399 Steam Deck

By Christian Guyton
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qCiN_0fwndRZx00
(Image credit: AYN Ltd.)

The Steam Deck is still a hot commodity right now, with its $399 (£349, around AU$560) base price tag making it a very attractive prospect to gamers on the go. With the massive success of the Nintendo Switch, Valve’s handheld provides a portable option for PC gamers, but competition is surging across the market.

Still, the Steam Deck has managed to establish itself as the go-to choice for handheld PC gaming, largely in part to its lower price. Serious competitors, like the OneXPlayer Mini and the AyaNeo Next Advance, offer decent performance but come with a price in excess of a thousand dollars for the base unit.

Cheaper Competition

However, AyaNeo has a new handheld PC in the works, named the AyaNeo Air Plus. A budget competitor to AyaNeo’s burgeoning range of Steam Deck imitators, the Air Plus is billed as the first handheld to run on AMD’s new Ryzen ‘Mendocino’ APUs. This chip runs on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, with Radeon RDNA 2 graphics and a custom Linux-based OS designed by AyaNeo.

Other technical specs for the Air Plus are thin on the ground right now, but we do know that the unit will use a smaller 6-inch OLED screen than previous AyaNeo handhelds and the Steam Deck, which both rock a 7-inch display. The Air Plus uses a 1080p screen, however, a slightly higher resolution than the Steam Deck’s 1280 x 800.

The Air Plus will also use an M.2 2280 SSD for storage (in addition to a microSD card slot), a step up from the eMMC drive found in the cheapest version of the Steam Deck. This is assumed to be removable for easy upgrading, and should provide speedy load times in games.

AyaNeo is pricing the base model of the Air Plus at just $289 (£230, around AU$400), making it significantly cheaper than the Steam Deck (though still more expensive than the $200 (£200, AU$330) Switch Lite). It’s unclear at this point what different models may be available, or what the other hardware specs will entail.

Chinese manufacturer AYN also has a budget Steam Deck competitor in the works, expanding on its Android-powered Odin line with the Loki series, which will run a full x86 OS. There are multiple Loki handhelds on the way, starting with the $299 Loki Mini while the top-end Loki Max will run a steep $799.

All Loki models will be running a 6-inch 1080p screen like the AyaNeo Air Plus, although this display is an IPS LCD panel rather than an OLED. Unlike the Air Plus, the specs for the Loki and its variants (no, there isn’t one called the Sylvie) are available on AYN’s website.

The spec list for the most affordable model includes a user-upgradable 128GB M.2 2230 drive, a choice between an Intel Celeron or AMD Mendocino processor, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The Loki Max boasts a 512GB SSD and a Ryzen 7 processor backed up by 16GB of DDR5 memory.

AYN was overwhelmed with pre-orders following the successful crowdfunding of the Odin, and still hasn’t managed to fulfill every order, but has demonstrated good transparency about when customers can expect to receive their hardware. Pre-orders for the Loki are already available, with the product expected to ship in Q4 of 2022.

Analysis: What does this mean for the Steam Deck?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VDnr_0fwndRZx00
(Image credit: Steam Deck)

With actual competitors approaching in the same price range, Valve might need to adapt its approach to Steam Deck marketing in order to remain relevant in the handheld hardware sphere. Cheaper Steam Deck models likely won’t be forthcoming, but the real question will be how AYN and AyaNeo’s wallet-friendly alternatives can offer in terms of performance.

Still, with SteamOS as an option for both the AYN Loki and the AyaNeo Air Plus, it’s hard to see how Valve won’t still come out winning. Even if the Steam Deck proves too expensive for some, every handheld PC sold by any manufacturer is another potential customer for the Steam platform.

Valve has abandoned hardware efforts before; remember the ill-fated Steam Machines, Valve’s attempt to merge PCs and home consoles? If the wider handheld market looks to grow beyond Valve’s reach, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Steam Deck take a backseat as the company focuses on making its ever-expanding game library playable on portable PCs.

Via PC World

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Samsung killed the perfect smartphone for remote work with a dumb move

Back in 2017, Samsung introduced a feature called Dex which transformed your Android smartphone into a fully fledged desktop PC complete with mouse and keyboard support. It was - for many users - a life changer and provided with a compelling alternative to other desktop OS like Windows, Ubuntu or MacOS.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is at its lowest price ever

Laptop deals are in high demand right now, and one of the best HP laptop deals is taking place at HP today. The HP 17-inch laptop is seeing its lowest price ever, and is currently marked down to just $300. That’s a savings of $190, as it typically costs $490. If you’re in the market for something that competes with the best budget laptops, this is the deal you’ve been looking for. Click over to HP quickly to claim yours, as a price this low won’t last long.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#Handheld Pc#Steam Games#Steam Machines#Handhelds#Video Game#Valve#The Nintendo Switch#The Ayaneo Air Plus#Steam Deck#Radeon#Os#The Air Plus
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deal is an HP Chromebook for $98 at Walmart

Not all laptop deals are cheap enough for those who are on a tight budget. If you just need a basic machine for daily tasks that don’t require high-end hardware, then you should consider buying a Chromebook instead. They’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts, and with retailers’ Chromebook deals, they’re even more affordable. For example, Walmart is selling the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $98, which is less than half the device’s original price of $225 after a $127 discount.
IFLScience

Refurbished iPad And Laptops For Up To 79 Percent Off

Whether you’re an Apple lover, a tried and true Windows user, or an adopter of the Chrome OS, we have something on sale for you this Memorial Day. Note that all these products are refurbished, but don’t let that dissuade you. All are quality devices with an aftermarket parts and labor warranty from a third party … and you’ll be reducing electronic waste, which is great for the environment. Plus think of all the extra money you will be saving, particularly with the added discount thanks to our Memorial Day Sale! But hurry, this sale only lasts until May 31!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Digital Trends

Lenovo just slashed over $1,700 off this 2-in-1 laptop – now under $1,000!

If you’re going to spend on a new laptop, it’s highly recommended that you search for 2-in-1 laptop deals. You’re going to enjoy the versatility of these devices, which you can combine with the most powerful components that you can afford. Here’s an offer that will let you stretch your budget by a lot — Lenovo’s $1,722 discount for the fifth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which brings the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to $927 from its original price of $2,649. That’s near to just a third of what the device normally costs!
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $200 off at Best Buy today

Microsoft’s foray into hardware, after establishing its roots in the software industry, has largely been successful. Microsoft Surface laptop deals and Microsoft Surface Pro deals have steadily increased in popularity over recent years, as these devices offer performance, reliability, and versatility. If you’re planning to buy a new laptop and you’d like to see what the fuss is all about with Microsoft’s Surface brand, you should consider purchasing the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is on sale from Best Buy at $200 off to make its price more affordable at $700, compared to its original price of $900.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar

The best 4K monitor for gaming 2022: the top Ultra HD models compared

The best 4K monitor for gaming is the screen for you if high graphical fidelity, detail, and overall picture quality are at the top of your demands when playing games. But as we see the advancement in monitor tech progress through 2021, it won't just be resolution and detail that you'll get with a 4K beaut as plenty of the best 4K monitors have top specs and features, too - but at a higher price, of course. We've tested a bunch of 4K monitors, both with PCs and console to ensure that we can give you the soundest advice if you're striving for the best pictures.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Will Intel abandon x86 for RISC-V for its next-gen supercomputing chips?

Intel and the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre (BSC) have announced a €400 million investment in a new lab dedicated to developing RISC-V processors. The facility will focus on building RISC-V-based CPUs to power high-performance computing (HPC) systems, as well as specialized chips for artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles. The objective...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Microsoft’s compact Surface Laptop Go updated with 11th Gen Intel processor

The most compact and affordable entry in Microsoft’s lineup of Surface Laptops — the Surface Laptop Go — is being updated with a newer chip as well as an “improved” webcam and thermals. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (up from 10th Gen in the previous model), with prices starting at $599.99 for a model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Amazon hits back at new bill designed to stop self-preferencing

Amazon has issued a critical response to new US legislation designed to limit the ability for large companies to promote first-party over third-party products and services. The 22-page ‘‘American Innovation and Choice Online Act’’ features a range of recommendations that look to stop ecommerce platforms giving preference to their own products on their websites.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Grell Audio TWS/1 review

The Grell Audio TWS/1 are here to shake up the big names in wireless earbuds, and they succeed. They sound fantastic, and we can easily forgive slightly weak noise cancellation when the music is this good. Pros. +. Direct, positive and enjoyable sound. +. Good spec and battery life. +
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Wondering how DNS really works? Watch it in action with this free app

Use the web for more than five minutes and you're sure to hear about DNS, the Domain Name System. Indeed, you may already know that it's a vital internet technology that translates domains such as techradar.com, into IP addresses like 192.232.198.114. But unless you're a networking geek, that might sound too complicated and theoretical to be really useful.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How to disable Windows services and speed up your PC

Knowing how to disable Windows services is an extremely handy yet surprisingly easy task all Windows computer users should know. Although Windows 10 and Windows 11 are incredibly efficient operating systems, they can still experience performance slowdown. One way to make sure that your PC delivers its best performance, especially when tackling vital but demanding tasks, is by disabling all the Windows 10 services that aren’t essential.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy