Tulsa, OK

$5 a gallon gas? Don’t rule it out, experts say

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3XK6_0fwndNIH00

TULSA, Okla. — Could $5 a gallon gas be in our future? Some experts say maybe.

Some experts say domestic gas demand may start to climb again as drivers fuel up for summer travel season.

The national average gas price is around $4.67 a gallon, according to AAA. In Oklahoma, the average is around $4.21 a gallon.

AAA forecast nearly 35 million travelers hit the road for Memorial Day. It’s the highest number since 2019, despite record prices at the gas pump.

