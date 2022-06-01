ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearns, UT

Missing Kearns boy located, UPD says

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — Police say a boy missing out...

kutv.com

KUTV

Neighbors call for better management of Avenues Hostel after startling incident

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighbors in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood are calling for change after a startling incident that was caught on camera. Those neighbors told KUTV 2News that problems related to the Avenues Hostel – such as noise, trash, loitering, and drug paraphernalia – have gotten out of hand in the last few months. They said they’d like to see the place better managed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Police searching for Millcreek catalytic converter thief

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police Department are looking for help to catch a catalytic converter thief. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants. Police said the pictured suspect stole...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Redwood Road in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash between two vehicles on Redwood Road. Police said after the wreck, the other driver got out of their vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened at the intersection of California Avenue and Redwood Road...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah districts spend millions on school security

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Education is the single largest item in the Utah state budget, but even with millions going towards funding budgets are historically tight. In the wake of yet another school shooting, the debate about how much to spend is back. The 2News Crisis in...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

One injured in four-wheel rollover up Hobble Creek Canyon

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person was injured in a four-wheel rollover in Hobble Creek Canyon Wednesday night. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff's Office said the incident was reported near Meadow Bridge Drive in Hobble Creek Canyon just after 9 p.m. According to Cannon, the driver suffered...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: 5k run in Ogden brings awareness to human trafficking in Ukraine

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Dozens gathered in Weber County for a Ukraine 5k run that aimed to bring awareness to human trafficking. Event organizers with Washington Heights Church in Ogden partnered with Love Justice International to raise funds to fight human trafficking in Ukraine. More Ukraine coverage from 2News.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Highway husky seen romping around I-15 interchange had 'quite the adventure'

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A dog that found its way onto I-15 during the Wednesday morning commute is now having a little downtime after a day of racing around Salt Lake County. Every I-15 commuter knows there are certain times of the day when drivers can just expect traffic to slow down. During the drive on June 1, though, it wasn't an increase of vehicles that decreased the highway speeds.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Friday morning 2.5 micro earthquake rattles Magna

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — The city near the epicenter of 2020's major earthquake got a jolt Friday morning, according to the U of U Seismograph Stations. A 2.5 micro earthquake was recorded about 2 miles northeast of Magna just after 5 a.m. It was not the alarm clock many...
MAGNA, UT
KUTV

LGBTQ group takes issue with Utah lawmaker's letter on transgender students

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An LGBTQ group has taken issue with a Utah lawmaker’s letter to principals across the state outlining how transgender issues should be handled. Equality Utah called out Rep. Kera Birkeland on Twitter Friday, accusing her of “again escalating the culture war around transgender youth.”
UTAH STATE
KUTV

UDOT: Northern Wasatch Front drivers can expect delays on US-89

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — During the morning commute this Friday, June 3, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) advised drivers to expect delays of up to 20 minutes on US-89 near Antelope Drive in Layton. From 3 a.m. until 11 a.m., the highway will be limited to one lane...
LAYTON, UT

