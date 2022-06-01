Missing Kearns boy located, UPD says

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighbors in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood are calling for change after a startling incident that was caught on camera. Those neighbors told KUTV 2News that problems related to the Avenues Hostel – such as noise, trash, loitering, and drug paraphernalia – have gotten out of hand in the last few months. They said they’d like to see the place better managed.
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A man who was arrested in Salt Lake County allegedly threatened to kill police officers and grabbed one of their tasers. The incident began on Friday just after 1:30 a.m. at 8361 South Coolidge Street in Midvale, where Unified Police officers were responding to a domestic in progress.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department on Friday announced an event aimed at getting unwanted guns off the streets. SLCPD Cap. Charli Goodman made the announcement during a press conference for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. "Over the years, there have been far...
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police Department are looking for help to catch a catalytic converter thief. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants. Police said the pictured suspect stole...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash between two vehicles on Redwood Road. Police said after the wreck, the other driver got out of their vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened at the intersection of California Avenue and Redwood Road...
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A homicide investigation was underway after one person died and another injured in an overnight shooting at a party in Salt Lake County. The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday near 2292 Ruddy Way in West Valley at the E Gate Apartments.
HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — An individual struck by a rock while hiking the Timpanogos Cave Trail was left unconscious and bleeding, authorities said. The incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Thursday. According to Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a search and rescue crew has the hiker on...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first clue in Utah's $20,000 treasure hunt has been shared. The third annual hunt involves hikers going out and finding a chest — filled with $20,000 in cash — hidden in a remote location. Event organizers John Maxim and David Cline,...
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The son of a former NAACP President in Ogden looks ahead to the future of the Ogden community. Nearly every building in Utah holds a special story behind it. This holds especially true to the buildings named after Utahns who’ve impacted their communities. One...
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Education is the single largest item in the Utah state budget, but even with millions going towards funding budgets are historically tight. In the wake of yet another school shooting, the debate about how much to spend is back. The 2News Crisis in...
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person was injured in a four-wheel rollover in Hobble Creek Canyon Wednesday night. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff's Office said the incident was reported near Meadow Bridge Drive in Hobble Creek Canyon just after 9 p.m. According to Cannon, the driver suffered...
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Dozens gathered in Weber County for a Ukraine 5k run that aimed to bring awareness to human trafficking. Event organizers with Washington Heights Church in Ogden partnered with Love Justice International to raise funds to fight human trafficking in Ukraine. More Ukraine coverage from 2News.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Salt Lake City, a new plaque has been displayed to remember Utah's historical figure Emma McVicker and her fight for women's rights and their right to vote. The plaque can be found at the Neighborhood House on 1050 West and 500 South. McVicker...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper who stopped a wrong-way driver on I-215 in Salt Lake County is describing his experience and talking about one of the less-discussed reasons behind incidents like that. Early Wednesday morning, Trooper Ricky Jensen saw a driver going the wrong...
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A dog that found its way onto I-15 during the Wednesday morning commute is now having a little downtime after a day of racing around Salt Lake County. Every I-15 commuter knows there are certain times of the day when drivers can just expect traffic to slow down. During the drive on June 1, though, it wasn't an increase of vehicles that decreased the highway speeds.
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — The Centerville Police Department on Thursday released footage from an officer's dash cam as she stopped a wrong-way driver on I-15. The incident happened March 21 in Farmington, when a vehicle was traveling south in northbound lanes. “Traffic was backed up, intersections are blocked, there’s...
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Melanie Hawkins. Author and illustrator Melanie Hawkins is from Kaysville, Utah. She stopped by Fresh Living to tell us all about her new book!. She is a mother of 7 children, an art teacher, and has published 16 children’s books.
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — The city near the epicenter of 2020's major earthquake got a jolt Friday morning, according to the U of U Seismograph Stations. A 2.5 micro earthquake was recorded about 2 miles northeast of Magna just after 5 a.m. It was not the alarm clock many...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An LGBTQ group has taken issue with a Utah lawmaker’s letter to principals across the state outlining how transgender issues should be handled. Equality Utah called out Rep. Kera Birkeland on Twitter Friday, accusing her of “again escalating the culture war around transgender youth.”
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — During the morning commute this Friday, June 3, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) advised drivers to expect delays of up to 20 minutes on US-89 near Antelope Drive in Layton. From 3 a.m. until 11 a.m., the highway will be limited to one lane...
