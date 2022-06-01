Health and safety fair in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- MCCTC is hosting their first Health and Safety Fair.
It’s from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Adult Career Center on Palmyra Road in Canfield.Police: Juvenile shot, killed while playing at Youngstown park
There will be dozens of vendors offering health and safety advice to people of all ages.Tree limbs fall through local home
As well as activities for the whole family.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0