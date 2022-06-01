ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Health and safety fair in Canfield

By Michael Reiner
 3 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- MCCTC is hosting their first Health and Safety Fair.

It’s from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Adult Career Center on Palmyra Road in Canfield.

There will be dozens of vendors offering health and safety advice to people of all ages.

As well as activities for the whole family.

