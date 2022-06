The Party at the Palace to commemorate the Queen's 70-year reign was full of surprises, including the reveal that Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child!. The 38-year-old could be seen lovingly holding her baby bump as she appeared in the crowd at the Platinum Jubilee Party along with her older sister Kate Middleton, brother-in-law Prince William and nieces and nephews Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO