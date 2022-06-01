ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe weather and record heat hit parts of Midwest, Northeast

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 18 million people are at risk for more...

www.today.com

Comments / 7

Related
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Possible tornado destroys half of Minnesota city: "I've never seen nothing like this"

Severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado damaged at least half of Forada, Minnesota, a city 70 miles southeast of St. Cloud, on Monday, a county official said. A suspected tornado touched down near the western Minnesota city, bringing torrential rain and wind gusts that reached a suspected 80 miles per hour. City officials have not reported any injuries or deaths.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Midwest#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

Tropical Update: Storm in the Gulf soon? Not so fast!

NEW ORLEANS — You may have seen images circling on social media of a tropical system in the Gulf around Memorial Day weekend. Don't panic. The number one thing to know is that model runs 2 weeks out are extremely unreliable. One model, the GFS, does show some organization...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy