Christie Watson, 46, is a writer and professor of medical and health humanities at UEA. She won the Costa first novel award in 2011 for her first book, Tiny Sunbirds Far Away. Her memoir about nursing, The Language of Kindness, was published in 2018 and Quilt on Fire: The Messy Magic of Midlife, her insightful and outspoken exploration of middle age and the perimenopause, is out this week.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 MINUTES AGO