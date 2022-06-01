ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earthquakes kill 4 people, damage houses in southwest China

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mxwfg_0fwnbhp700
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, cabinets are knocked over in a damaged post office after an earthquake in Baoxing County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Two earthquakes killed several people and damaged houses in southwestern China on Wednesday, authorities and state media said. (Wang Yingfa/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Two earthquakes killed at least four people and damaged houses in southwestern China on Wednesday, authorities and state media said.

Fourteen other people were injured, at least one seriously, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report. All of the dead and injured were in Baoxing county in Sichuan province.

Those killed were hit by falling rocks, the earthquake relief headquarters in Ya’an city said, adding that the injured were sent to hospitals for treatment.

A magnitude 6.1 quake struck at a depth of 17 kilometers (10 miles) in Ya’an, about 110 kilometers (65 miles) southwest of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, the China Earthquake Network Center said. A magnitude 4.5 quake followed three minutes later, Xinhua News Agency said.

The Sichuan fire department said some houses were damaged and more than 1,400 rescuers were headed to the area. The Southwest Railway Authority said some sections of track were closed, causing delays to passenger trains.

The first earthquake was an aftershock of a magnitude 7.0 quake in 2013 that killed 196 people, provincial officials said, according to CGTN, the international arm of CCTV.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan.

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Southwest China#Sichuan Province#Chengdu#Ap#Cctv#Xinhua News Agency#Cgtn
BBC

China: The moment an earthquake hits a classroom in Sichuan

Pictures released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV captured the moment a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit a Chinese school in the southwestern province of Sichuan. Dozens of panicked schoolchildren were seen ducking underneath their desks before quickly running out of the classroom with their hands over their heads. The China Earthquake Networks...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Blood Moon Causes Intense Earthquakes Across the Globe

The British Geological Survey (BGS) explains the connection between the recent blood moon and earthquakes. On May 16, a lunar eclipse occurred for a brief moment during the fifth full moon of the year. This resulted in a reddish tinge to the extraterrestrial body as seen from Earth. Stargazers and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
The Independent

Peru rocked by powerful 7.2 earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.USGS estimates that areas closest to the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

China earthquake: Sichuan rocked by 5.8 tremor

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Wednesday, state media reported. The quake struck Lushan county, near the city of Yaan, at 5pm (0900 GMT) and was at a depth of 17km, the state television quoted China Earthquake Networks Center as saying. The epicenter is 113 kilometres from Sichuan’s capital Chengdu. No casualties have been reported so far.According to Chinese newspaperThe Global Times over 200 rescuers have been dispatched to the epicentre. An addition 1,100 rescuers are on standby across the province. In 2013, Yaan was hit by strong earthquake, killing more than 100...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Intense 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Takes Four Lives in Sichuan, China

On Wednesday, the Chinese Earthquake Bureau reported that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Sichuan province, followed by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake minutes later. Among the casualties are at least four people were killed and 14 others were injured during the earthquake, according to Chinese state media. Southwestern China...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Isolation is our biggest fear’: The valley town living with the threat of earthquakes

The people of Matucana, a town in the Andes three hours from Peru’s capital city of Lima, live in constant fear of earthquakes.The town is situated on a geographical fault line and surrounded by mountains with huge boulders embedded in the slopes.The danger is exacerbated by poor urban planning. Poorly-built tall buildings loom over the central square, which contains the Ricardo Bentin School.Every year volunteers and the local authorities hold a drill to prepare for the inevitable. Schoolchildren hold hands and are led into open spaces, while the automated mobile phone warning system is triggered.Jose Vicuna, a coordinator for disaster...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

China Earthquake Update: Two Earthquakes Kill At Least Four People, Cause Infrastructural Damage, and Travel Delay in Sichuan

Two earthquakes struck Sichuan, a southwestern province in China, on Wednesday afternoon, June 1, killing at least four people, causing infrastructural damage, and resulting in travel delays. The tremors ranged between 6.1 and 4.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale, according to recent updates by local authorities and state media agency.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake recorded west of Australia’s Macquarie Island

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the west of Australia’s Macquarie Island. The island, about 1,600km southeast of Tasmania, felt the earthquake late on Saturday night. No damage has been reported so far.The earthquake had a depth of 10km and is believed to have been felt shortly after 11pm.A 6.9 magnitude earthquake also hit the island two weeks ago, briefly placing Australia on tsunami watch. The island is part of Australia and is governed by Tasmania. Macquarie Island became a Tasmanian State Reserve in 1978 and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997.Sitting on the boundary between...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits California’s Bay Area

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck California’s Bay Area on Thursday in the early hours of the morning.There were no immediate reports of damage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.The quake struck near Bay Point, about 30 miles (50km) east of San Francisco around 5am. The seismic activity registered at about 11 miles (18km) deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Light to weak shaking was felt around the Bay Area.The Bay Area Rapid Transit, which runs public transport in the region, were carrying out inspections for track damage and warned commuters of potential delays.Noticeable shaking was reported...
BBC

Drought-stricken US warned of looming 'dead pool'

A once-in-a-lifetime drought in the western part of the US is turning up dead bodies - but that's the least of people's worries. Sitting on the Arizona-Nevada border near Las Vegas, Lake Mead - formed by the creation of the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River - is the largest reservoir in the United States and provides water to 25 million people across three states and Mexico. Here, the stunning scale of a drought in the American west has been laid plain for all to see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

Buildings Shaken as Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes off East Timor

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, prompting some people in the capital Dili to flee buildings, though a tsunami was ruled out. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but witnesses said...
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

Sprawling Ancient Forest Discovered in Remote China Sinkhole

Like something straight out of the imagination of Jules Verne, a team of Chinese scientists has uncovered a potential “lost world” at the bottom of a massive sinkhole. The discovery, located within China’s remote Guangxi region, features a sinkhole measuring over a thousand feet in length, 492 feet wide, and with a depth of nearly 630 feet. After first rappelling 328 feet into the abyss, Chinese spelunkers and speleologists from the Institute of Karst Geology of the China Geological Survey found themselves trekking through a dense forest to reach the bottom.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

929K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy