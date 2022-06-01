ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What you can bear, how God will be there to help bear it

By By Chuck Hartman Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090OMC_0fwnbf3f00

A question I am often asked is, “Will God really not put more on me than I can bear?”

It’s a touchy subject but one worth addressing. Often when facing painful emotional or physical troubles, well-meaning Christians will say, “Remember, God will never put more on you than you can bear.”

While the idea has some biblical support, you must keep in mind the need to balance between what God sovereignly allows and our human responsibility to trust and draw near to God. Drawing close to God is something we continually do in our “good” times, “bad” times, and “when life is unbearable” times.

The promise that God will not give you more than you can bear, in biblical context, means, as stated in 1 Corinthians 10:13, that God will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. The context of this Scripture is that God will always provide a way out whenever you are being tempted.

According to James 4:7, if you resist the devil, the devil will flee. Thus, there will never be a temptation to sin that you cannot overcome when walking closely with Christ. Still, as 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 shows, God has never promised that trials will not overwhelm us. The fact is, the very opposite seems to be true in Scripture.

A New Testament example is found in 2 Corinthians 1. Paul writes in verse 8 that he gave up all hope of being saved, and he said he was burdened far beyond his ability to endure. Still, Paul stresses in verse 9 that the trials he faced happened so he might learn not to rely on himself but instead learn to trust God totally.

In 1 Kings 19, Elijah runs from Jezebel. Elijah went so far as to tell God that he might as well die. In this chapter, the angel of the Lord told Elijah the journey was too much for him. God had used Elijah mightily in the past, and God would again use him in the future.

Still, in Elijah’s place of “too much,” God was with Elijah. Elijah was overwhelmed to the point of wishing he was dead. Still, God was with him, and the idea is expressed that God was “suffering” right along with Elijah. In fact, Isaiah 63:9 states that in all our suffering, God also suffers, and He personally rescues us. In His love and mercy, He redeems us.

The absolute truth is not about whether God will or will not put more on us than we can bear. The Biblical truths are: God is always with us (Deuteronomy 31:6); and God will never leave us, forsake us, and will suffer right along with us (Hebrews 13:5; Isaiah 63:9). God never promised to free us of pain (Isaiah 41:10), but He promised to be with us and suffer with us through the pain (Romans 8:17-18).

When we tell people that God will not put more on them than they can bear, and they already feel that He has, they might conclude: “God is angry with me,” or “God hates me.” My encouragement to you is to assure them biblically by reminding them of Hebrews 13:5, “God will never leave you,” and Isaiah 63:9, “God is suffering along with you.”

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com/.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Chuck Hartman
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Will Of God#Love Of God#Christians
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
91
Followers
182
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy