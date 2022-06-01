ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

DOT awards contract for Highway 27 South resurfacing

 3 days ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for the repaving of seven...

wbhfradio.org

Old Grassdale Road Bridge Detour Begins 6/13

WHAT: Weather permitting, the Old Grassdale Road bridge will be closed for repairs beginning on June 13. A detour will be set up during the repairs, which are scheduled to last about three months. DETOUR: Traffic on the east side of the bridge will take Busch Drive Northeast to Cassville...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
thetoptours.com

10 Best Lakes in Georgia (2022)

Are you a water enthusiast? Wondering if you can find Lakes in Georgia, USA? Oh, well, you can, and quite a lot of them. Georgia is a beautiful state located in the Southern part of the USA. It is known for its majestic landscapes and mesmerizing lakes and reservoirs. Anyone residing here or visiting here can dream of relaxing on a scenic lakeside shore, listening to the serene sound of water. The majority of Georgian lakes are artificial and created due to the making of dams. However, there are a few natural ones as well that are known for their pristine beauty and unique history.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Governor candidate Stacey Abrams visits the Chattahoochee Valley, her plans if elected

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stacey Abrams is no stranger to running for the governor’s office, and she says she is the candidate Georgians should choose. “I’m running for governor because I believe in all of Georgia. And that’s why I talk about the campaign in terms of creating one Georgia. We shouldn’t have Atlanta and the rest of the state. It shouldn’t be Columbus and then southwest. It should be one Georgia, and we have an opportunity to thrive, but we can’t get there unless we have a governor who is willing to invest in all of Georgia,” says Abrams.
COLUMBUS, GA
WJCL

Thunderstorms may disrupt outdoor plans this weekend

A nearly stationary front will hang across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for the first half of the weekend. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. If you have outdoor plans today, make sure to keep an umbrella on standby and a plan...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Sonny Rigas retiring after 26 years with Floyd

Sonny Rigas officially retired from Atrium Health Floyd on Friday, ending 26 years of service with the organization. Rigas served as an internal auditor at Floyd briefly in the 1980s. He then held administrative positions with other healthcare organizations before returning to Floyd in 1996. He was named executive vice...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Connection with Rome, Georgia Theft

A Cherokee County man was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, in connection with the burglary of a residence in Floyd County. According to police reports, 30 year old Kevin Seth Edwards of a Cedar Bluff address, was taken into custody for stealing both a generator and an air compressor from the home. He stands charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction of Law Enforcement.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

FCPD: Partners Help Lindale Clean-Up Succeed

The Floyd County Police Department detailed the recent Lindale Clean-Up in the following press release:. “The success of a clean-up in Lindale and surrounding areas is credited to the residents and their love for their community. The clean-up included a mass education campaign and free garbage collection to. empower residents...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Your most popular questions on Georgia's surplus refund checks

ATLANTA — For the last few weeks, surplus refund checks have been rolling out across the state. Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law paying back some of the state's $1.6 billion budget surplus. Where is your check? And, what should you do if you didn't get yours...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss speaks on Ga. election season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With election season in full force, WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with former US Senator Saxby Chambliss Thursday. “The Georgia election cycle is going to be one of the most important in the nation, I think this time. What are your thoughts on it?” Wallace asked.
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Experiencing Widespread Power Outage / UPDATED

As many as 8,000 Cherokee Electric customers are currently without power. Cherokee County is currently experiencing a widespread power outage, with the first reports coming in just prior to 9:00am Friday. The Cherokee Electric Co-op manager, Randal Wilkie has informed WEIS Radio that it appears someone fired a shot into the Gaylesville substation, causing extensive damage. Wilkie repeated that there are the number of customers in the affected area is around 8,000.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Cancer Navigators fundraiser this Sunday

This Sunday you can run or walk to raise money for cancer patients in Northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama. Sunday is National Cancer Survivors Day, according to Sara Husser with Cancer Navigators. “We have been hosting an event on that day for several years, and this year we are hosting...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Six Georgia school principals honored by state and national associations

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals recognized 6 principals across Georgia, one of those being right here in the Midstate. Dr. Elgin Mayfield of Bonaire Primary School was named National Distinguished Principal by the NAESP. The Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
euharlee.com

Welcome to the Covered Bridge City!

Our mission, vision, and values... The Mission of the City of Euharlee is to promote and improve the quality of community life by working in partnership with residents, business owners, and visitors to provide a safe, friendly, healthy, community atmosphere. Our Vision:. • Embrace a vision of opportunity. • Recognize...
EUHARLEE, GA

