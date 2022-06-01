DOT awards contract for Highway 27 South resurfacing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stacey Abrams is no stranger to running for the governor’s office, and she says she is the candidate Georgians should choose. “I’m running for governor because I believe in all of Georgia. And that’s why I talk about the campaign in terms of creating one Georgia. We shouldn’t have Atlanta and the rest of the state. It shouldn’t be Columbus and then southwest. It should be one Georgia, and we have an opportunity to thrive, but we can’t get there unless we have a governor who is willing to invest in all of Georgia,” says Abrams.

