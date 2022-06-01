ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

You Can Expect Google Pixel Watch's Battery To Last This Long

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCbW7_0fwnZZhv00

Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG confirmed at its I/O event held in mid-May that it will unveil its Pixel smartwatch this fall. More details are emerging on the search giant's upcoming wearable device.

The Pixel Watch's battery can power the accessory for a day on a single charge, 9to5Google reported, citing a source. The battery capacity is reportedly just under 300 mAh.

Google's estimate of the battery performance is based on the device's pre-release lifecycle, and it could change before the actual launch, the report added.

It is still unclear whether the battery performance would be the same if the "always-on" option is enabled.

Samsung's 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 promises 40 hours of longevity on a single charge but in reality, the battery lasts only for a day, 9to5Google said. Apple, Inc. AAPL Watch's battery charge lasts for 18 hours when a one-hour workout is accounted for but users testify to longer endurance than promised, it added.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch may not offer faster charging than Apple Watch 7 or a 300 mAh Fossil Gen 6 Watch. It is more or less comparable with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which takes more than 110 minutes for full charging.

Photo courtesy: Google

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Amazon Set To Split 20:1 - What Does A Close Historical Comparison Say Will Happen Next?

(NASDAQ: AMZN) is ready to split their shares on June 3rd, 2022. Amazon’s stock prices have risen about 16% in the week leading up to the split. Even if you know nothing about the intricacies of how a split works, this feels significant. Any bit of news Jeff Bezos is attached to these days feels like it should be common knowledge. So, what do you, and the man with hundreds of billions of dollars stand to gain (or lose) from the split?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix Or Google Stock Grow The Most By 2023?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. What Are FAANG Stocks?. The term FAANG stocks refers to five of the most popular tech stocks traded on the NASDAQ.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google I O#Googl Goog#The Pixel Watch#9to5google#Apple Inc#Aapl Watch#Apple Watch#Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Soccer Legend Pelé Has A Message For Vladimir Putin

Brazilian soccer legend Pele asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to put a full stop to his invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine's national team played in a World Cup qualifying game. What Happened: The former Brazilian professional footballer Pelé on Meta Platforms Inc’s FB social media platform Instagram issued a...
SOCCER
Benzinga

Palantir To Help Ukraine's Army Resist Russian Invasion, CEO Meets Zelenskyy

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR has pledged support to help war-torn Ukraine as it continues to fight the ongoing Russian invasion. What Happened: Palantir CEO Alex Karp visited Ukraine on Thursday and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vice premier and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in a tweet.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Longevity
Benzinga

Crypto Billionaire Joins Elon Musk, Bill Gates In Pledging Majority Of Wealth To Charity

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has pledged to give away the majority of his wealth to charitable organizations. What Happened: The 30-year-old FTX chief has become the latest person to sign the Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world’s richest to give away a significant portion of their fortunes, either during their lifetime or in their wills.
CHARITIES
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NVIDIA And 4 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Boeing Stock?

Boeing Co BA shares are trading significantly higher Thursday on above-average volume. On Wednesday, Boeing announced that the German government selected its CH-47F Chinook for its heavy-lift helicopter requirements for the German Bundeswehr. Boeing did not disclose terms of the deal. "We look forward to working with the U.S. and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 69 companies set new 52-week lows. SL Green Realty SLG was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Bit Origin BTOG's stock traded down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shakira Confirms Split With Longtime Partner And Footballer Gerard Piqué: Why They Broke Up

Colombian singer Shakira confirmed that she has split with Spanish professional footballer Gerard Piqué, who plays for Barcelona. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," she said in a statement released by her agency, reports said.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy