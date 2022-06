AUBURN — Two weeks ago, Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama, went to be with the Lord. Overwhelming grief and insomnia have been very difficult. However, I rejoice that Mama is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, is together again with Daddy and will NEVER experience pain anymore. Also, God has brought me comfort and peace through His Word, prayers and sweet, loving people. Please pray for Mike, my family and me. Thank you so much.

3 DAYS AGO