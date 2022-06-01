ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Brothers Osborne comes to Wild Adventures

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – Brothers Osborne are set to perform this Saturday, June 4, at Wild Adventures Theme Park. Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes Grammy Award winning country brother duo Brothers Osborne to perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series on Saturday, June 4. “This has been one of our...

WWALS “Name That Bass” contest

HAHIRA – A lucky person could have a chance to claim naming rights to the WWALS mascot in the “Name That Bass” contest. WWALS presents the “Name That Bass” contest, for the naming rights of our beautiful WWALS mascot. Well respected artist Hank Hershey has given reproduction rights to WWALS for his image of this magnificent fish, found in the waters of the Suwannee River Basin.
Suwannee Hulaween’s 2022 Lineup Knocks It Out of the Park

Suwannee Hulaween’s 2022 Lineup Knocks It Out of the Park. Perhaps no one in the music festival business colors outside the lines better that the folks behind Suwannee Hulaween. Since its founding in 2013, the Halloween-themed festival has delivered an unparalleled experience with a blend of cross-genre pollination, thrilling production values, and sumptuous art installations all set on the mystical grounds of The Spirit of Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. Scheduled to take place from October 27-30, the event tops itself with a groundbreaking lineup of headliners, festival stalwarts, cutting-edge artists, and up-and-comers from the worlds of electronic, jam, indie, bluegrass, funk, soul, Americana, and hip hop.
LIVE OAK, FL
Living

VALDOSTA - Sweet Summer Nights at Wild Adventures allows families to enjoy the park later and longer with activities and specials. Release: Wild Adventures Theme Park invites families to stay later and ride longer this…. Photo: Rotary leaders pose with C.A. Gray students who built the Little Free Libraries. From...
VALDOSTA, GA
Boys Ranch fuels investigator's success

HAHIRA — The choice to stay at the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch in his early teens led Channing McDowell to a life of success. McDowell was born in Albany, and for most of his childhood, he was raised in Leesburg. From the time they were born, he and his two younger brothers were raised by his grandmother and great-grandmother until both passed when McDowell was about 12 or 13.
HAHIRA, GA
Subaru Share the Love event is seeking local charities

VALDOSTA – Local charities can be nominated to have the chance to Share the Love from O’steen Subaru of Valdosta. Calling all Valdosta charities and local residents! O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta is looking for local charity nominations for the next Subaru Share the Love event. And we want our community to get involved! Every year, Subaru and its retailers donate up to $300 for every vehicle purchased or leased in the customers name to their choice of select charities. We have been able to donate tens of thousands of dollars through this event. So, if you’re a local charity or just passionate about a specific cause, please submit your nomination at OSteensubaru.com by June 15th . And that is OSteenSubaru.com. The charity that gets the most nominations will be entered for the Subaru Share the Love campaign. O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta. 4140 N. Valdosta Road or OSteensubaru.com.
VALDOSTA, GA
James Lee tabbed to lead Wildcats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to begin later this year on the hardwood over in Titletown, as the Valdosta High School boys basketball team will be under new management. A program making the jump to 7A for the first time ever, and the Cats will be...
VALDOSTA, GA
Thomasville kids raise money for classmate with cancer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -JC Wise, Neil Wise, William Casper, and Thomas Casper are all Thomasville natives, aging from 11 to 14-years-old. Last year, they decided to start a lemonade stand in the Wise’s backyard. It quickly turned into much more. Shelbey Wise is the mother of JC and Neil...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Wiregrass announces Valdosta scholarship winners

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College congratulates summer semester scholarship winners on the Valdosta Campus. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded multiple scholarships to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills. Four students from the Valdosta Campus received scholarships to help pay for tuition, fees, books, and supplies needed for their programs, which were made possible because of generous college supporters. The scholarships were merit-based, and applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.
Friday After 5 in Downtown Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites everyone to Downtown Valdosta’s Friday After 5 every first Friday of the month. The City of Valdosta will host Friday After 5 in Downtown Valdosta on June 3rd at 5pm on the first Friday of the month. The community is invite to come and enjoy dinner, music, shopping, and more available.
VALDOSTA, GA
Full-circle: Steven Belk returns home to take over recreation department

ALBANY — When Steven Belk applied for the city of Albany’s vacant Recreation and Parks director’s position in 2014, he wasn’t even granted an interview. Rather than pout over the rebuff by hometown officials, Belk “learned a valuable lesson” and went to work on what he found to be deficiencies in his application.
ALBANY, GA
Cairo High School names David Coleman head football coach

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — Grady County Schools announced that David Coleman will be the next head football coach at Cairo High School. He will take over the program when the team begins summer workouts Tuesday. According to the Grady County School System, Coleman is a 2006 graduate of Cairo...
Cairo head football coach to retire

CAIRO, Ga. — ABC 27 has confirmed that Cairo head football coach Steve DeVoursney will retire. His retirement will be effective Friday, May 3. DeVoursney was hired in 2015. This is a developing story.
CAIRO, GA
Stetson Bennett is Entering an Unfamiliar Situation

As Georgia prepares to begin their summer workouts, fall camp is quickly approaching after receiving the last batch of freshmen earlier this week for the official move-in day.  For sixth-year senior quarterback Stetson Bennett this will be nothing new, as he's already well acquainted with ...
BLACKSHEAR, GA
Yulee High School principal to leave job at end of June

YULEE, Fla. – Yulee High School is on the hunt for a new principal after the Nassau County School District said it will not be reassigning Yvon Joinville to the position next year. He will officially leave the job on June 30. The school district did not provide a...
YULEE, FL
VSU’s library sciences program receives scholarship funds

VALDOSTA – VSU Master of Library and Information Science students will will receive funds from the Merryll Penson Scholarship Fund. The University System of Georgia Foundation has permanently endowed the Merryll Penson Scholarship Fund, a GALILEO initiative honoring the work of a trailblazing former director. Donations from EBSCO ($30,000)...
VALDOSTA, GA
Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says the body of a man who had been missing for over a month was discovered late Friday morning. Police say 26-year-old Christopher Ellis was found around 11 a.m. on the Miccosukee Greenway on the 4500 block of Miccosukee Road. Preliminary findings...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a home on Wesley Drive Friday afternoon. Investigators responded to the home for a suspicious death around 1:50 p.m., according to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics website, or TOPS. A spokesperson with TPD said the body was so badly decomposed that it would have to be sent to the crime lab for identification through DNA analysis.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

