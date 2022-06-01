Brothers Osborne comes to Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Local charities can be nominated to have the chance to Share the Love from O’steen Subaru of Valdosta. Calling all Valdosta charities and local residents! O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta is looking for local charity nominations for the next Subaru Share the Love event. And we want our community to get involved! Every year, Subaru and its retailers donate up to $300 for every vehicle purchased or leased in the customers name to their choice of select charities. We have been able to donate tens of thousands of dollars through this event. So, if you’re a local charity or just passionate about a specific cause, please submit your nomination at OSteensubaru.com by June 15th . And that is OSteenSubaru.com. The charity that gets the most nominations will be entered for the Subaru Share the Love campaign. O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta. 4140 N. Valdosta Road or OSteensubaru.com.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO