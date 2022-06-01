DHHR Extends Application Period for Emergency Energy Assistance Program until June 17

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) extended the deadline for applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) to June 17, 2022, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Residents whose primary source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide their disconnection notice or past due utility bill when applying for Emergency LIEAP. Those using other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their heating fuel is at a low level during the application period.

Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home heating by submitting a current receipt with the Emergency LIEAP application. Failure to submit verification of payment may result in a denial of the application.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. The income limit is 60% of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.

To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency that will disrupt the primary heating source if not addressed.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for Emergency LIEAP FY 2022 are listed below:

Household Size Monthly Allowable Income

1 – $2,005

2 – $2,621

3 – $3,238

4 – $3,855

5 – $4,472

6 – $5,088

7 – $5,204

8 – $5,583

9 – $6,150

10 – $6,718

*For each additional person, add $567. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP. Social Security and Veterans income will be excluded for the current LIEAP application period.

State residents must apply in-person at their local DHHR office. A list of local offices is available online at http://www.dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Documents/DHHR.BCF.LocalOffices.pdf.