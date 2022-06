The driver of a motorcycle is in serious condition after colliding with a firetruck in Northwest D.C. on Saturday morning. At about 10 a.m. Saturday, a firetruck in Northwest D.C. was traveling to a fire in the 100 block of C Street when it collided with a motorcyclist at the intersection of 3rd and E streets, D.C. Fire and EMS spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan told WTOP.

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO