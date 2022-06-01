State Library & Archives celebrates Tennessee's birthday

On Wednesday, Tennessee turns 226 years old.

The Tennessee State Library & Archives will host free events on Statehood Day, Wednesday, June 1 and a family-friendly event on Saturday, June 4.

Guests will be able to take a guided tour of the state-of-the-art Library & Archives building and view a new exhibit featuring rarely seen historical state documents.

The documents on display will include the Cumberland Compact, Gov. John Sevier's address to the first Tennessee General Assembly, the Cherokee Nation 1827 Constitution and the founding documents of the State of Franklin.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard will be tasked with guarding Tennessee’s three priceless original constitutions, first written in 1796, then revised in 1843 and 1870. They will be on display in Library & Archives lobby from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, The Library & Archives will host a family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Statehood Day Celebration will have live music, a children's scavenger hunt, games, crafts, a historic photography demonstration, historical reenactments, and an open house for the Early Literacy Center at the Library & Archives.

On Saturday, guests can also see Tennessee's three original constitutions and the new exhibit showcasing rarely seen historical documents in the Library & Archives lobby from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park are also hosting events to celebrate Statehood Day on Wednesday, June 1 and Saturday, June 4. Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will offer free guided tours. For more information, visit the state parks' website.

The Tennessee State Museum is commemorating Statehood Day and its 85th birthday with two days of events. The museum's executive director, Ashley Howell, will offer a keynote speech, "85 Years of Tennessee Treasures," on June 1, at 11:30 a.m.

You can visit TNMuseum.org/Statehood for the Tennessee State Museum's complete schedule of Statehood Day activities.