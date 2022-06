There have been a lot of changes this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs. And the team’s defensive coordinator will have his work cut out for him. The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 3-4 start in 2021, finished 12-5 and won the AFC West for the sixth consecutive year. Andy Reid’s team had its problems hanging onto the football at times. But the good news was that after a sluggish seven weeks, the Chiefs regained their opportunistic touch.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO