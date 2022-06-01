ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryann Smith, Kortne Stouffer’s grandmother [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

Cover picture for the articleWe Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. At times, we do a special series of videos to further other causes. The Kortne Stouffer Project is just that. We Are Lebanon, Pa plans to release a new interview with one of...

MyChesCo

Former Navy Depot Supervisor Sentenced for Assaulting Employee

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jared B. Heisey, age 32, of Etters, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week to two months imprisonment to be followed by five months of home confinement by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for assaulting an employee at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Judge Conner also ordered Heisey to undergo counseling and have no contact with the victim.
PennLive.com

State Police Report - June 4, 2022

— — — Summer Zeigler, 46, of York was charged with DUI through district court. Driving a 2008 Honda Pilot in the 4900 block of Route 104 in Perry Twp., Snyder County, she was stopped by state police for traffic violations at 6:49 p.m., April 23. — —...
iheart.com

Several Hundred Dollars Of Baby Formula Stolen

(Dauphin County, PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say hundreds of dollars' worth of baby formula was stolen from a grocery store in Dauphin County. It happened on May 17th at a Giant Food Store in South Hanover Township. Authorities hope the public will help them catch the perpetrator. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police in Harrisburg.
WGAL

Fire crews called to bagel factory in Lebanon County

NORTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews were called to a Lebanon County bagel factory Friday morning. Crews responded to the Always Bagels factory on the 3000 block of Hanford Drive in North Lebanon Township just before 6 a.m. Bagels caught fire in an oven. The facility's sprinkler system...
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Chambersburg, Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Chambersburg. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 500 block of South Main Street. Police said the shooting was an isolated case and the public is not in danger. Stay with WGAL for updates...
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Unlawfully Exchanging $1.8 Million in Federal Nutrition Assistance Benefits for Cash

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jimmy Tran, age 41, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on June 1, 2022, to 24 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo for the unauthorized use, acquisition, and possession of benefits of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
abc27.com

Midstate Markers-J.E.B. Stuart raids Dillsburg

Dillsburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Not every historical marker in the state of Pennsylvania is erected by the State of Pennsylvania. Case in point, a marker put up in 1990, by the Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society. Located on Baltimore Street, not far from the Dill Tavern, it commemorates the day in 1863 when Jeb Stuart and his Confederate Cavalry rode through Dillsburg.
FOX43.com

Teen suspect in May 19 West York shooting incident wanted

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West York Police issued an arrest warrant for a teen boy they say was involved in a May 19 shooting incident. James D. Abney III, age 16, is being charged as an adult for a drug-related shooting in May on West Princess Street, police say.
abc27.com

Lancaster police investigating sextortion scam

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a sextortion scam in Penn Township. Police responded for an online scam where a man reported meeting who he thought was a woman on the dating app Hinge. The man said he was asked to send photos of himself to the woman and responded with “regular” photos of himself.
abc27.com

Vehicle fire in Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire occurred on the 3500 block of Fulton Alley in Susquehanna Township at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. The vehicle was near a garage and multiple fire companies responded to the scene. As of 11:51 p.m. there are no known injuries....
WGAL

Crews battle house fire in York County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in York County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 600 block of Ridge Road in Warrington Township. Officials say fire was through the roof when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is under...
MyChesCo

Doylestown Man Arrested for Corruption of Minors

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A resident of Doylestown, Pennsylvania has been arrested by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and charged with the Corruption of Minors. Authorities state that 41-year-old William “Billy” Francis Vandeventer was arrested after an investigation revealed he was attempting to lure a minor for sex after the reporting party posed as a 13-year-old boy. The “meet” took place at Center Square Towers, located at 555 N. Broad Street, Doylestown Borough on May 29, 2022, at 1:15 PM. Vandeventer reportedly started talking to the fictitious boy through a web forum. Police obtained numerous text messages from Vandeventer to the “boy” requesting sexual acts and including a profile picture of himself.
