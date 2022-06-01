ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

NKY St. Vincent de Paul offering relief ahead of summer heat

By Ally Kraemer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyrRk_0fwnYBsM00

There is finally a little relief from the heat and humidity thanks to the Summer Breeze program with St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky.

For the 24th consecutive year, SVDP NKY — located at 2655 Crescent Springs Pike in Erlanger — is distributing free air conditioners and fans to those in need through the longtime program.

For those that can provide a doctors note or medical diagnosis to qualify, the non-profit is providing window unit air conditioners to anyone who has a medical condition like asthma or COPD.

Anyone in need is welcome to receive a fan though — so long as they haven't received one in the last two years.

Karen Zengel, executive director of SVDP NKY, said they prepared early and partnered with the Cincinnati region of SVDP so they could get the air conditioners at a reduced price and not the inflated prices you're seeing in stores right now.

Early preparations from back when it was still freezing here in town also made sure the units were here in time and not impacted by the supply chain shortages.

"Even for a healthy person when the heat and humidity really kicks up here in the Greater Cincinnati area, it can be difficult to breathe for a healthy person," Zengel says. "For a person who is worried about being able to maintain their health and on top of that, worried about the expense, you shouldn't have to worry about an expense to take care of yourself."

In 2021, SVDP NKY distributed 285 air conditioners and fans. In 2022, the non-profit expects the impacts of inflation to cause those needs to be greater.

Zengel hopes something as small as a fan can make a difference.

"It's a sense of relief when we're able to provide an air conditioner to someone in need," Engel said.

If you're in need, call the SVDP NKY helpline at 859-341-3219 between Monday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Neighbors in Ohio and the Greater Cincinnati area can call 513-421-0602 to get help with fans and air conditioners this summer.

RELATED
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is handing out free winter coats

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Hamilton County will save millions on Findlay Market garage

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hamilton County will get $2.25 million from the state of Ohio for its Findlay Market garage project, money that will allow it to use local parking revenue that was going to go to the project for something else. The $24.5 million project is undergoing bidding...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Long-term dog at Brown County shelter gets adopted

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A dog will not have to spend the weekend at a Brown County shelter because he was adopted on Friday. The Brown County Humane Society says one of its long-term dogs, E.T., has been adopted. E.T. is a Catahoula leopard mix who is around 2...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Summer Heat#Air Conditioners#St Vincent#Nky St Vincent De Paul#Svdp Nky
spectrumnews1.com

Seven Covington businesses awarded funding through Covington program

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Small Business Incentive Program awarded seven businesses money in the latest round with funding. One of the businesses selected was Laible’s Auto Repair. Owner Andy Laible said it was a good thing. “I’ve lived here all my life, so I finally feel like they’re...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The body of a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday was found in the Ohio River, according to Lt. Col. Brian Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that boaters found Ian Sousis floating in the river. He was recovered in the area of the Villa...
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

The True-Blue Story Behind Cincinnati's Blue Creamy Whip

“I’ll have a small Smurf cone with jimmies, please.”. A non-native Cincinnatian may be hard-pressed to decode that sentence, but it makes sense at Kings Island. The Smurf cone, blueberry ice cream, blue soft serve – whatever you call it – is an essential piece of Cincinnati’s food canon, and we have Kings Island to thank for it. It’s impossible to chronicle the history of blue ice cream in Cincinnati without first delving into the history of Kings Island, the brains behind the blueberry soft serve that has taken up residence in ice cream machines all over the Greater Cincinnati area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

SPCA Cincinnati waives adoption fees for people 55 and older

CINCINNATI — SPCA Cincinnati is waiving adoption fees for people 55 years and older. It's part of the shelter's Pets for People program. According to SPCA Cincinnati, the program is about matching senior pets, which are dogs and cats 5 years or older, with senior companions. Adoptions fees will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo announces name of puppy companion for cheetah cub

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo has named Rozi the Cheetah's new puppy companion. Say hello to Daisy! The Cincinnati Zoo said in a post that the new pup and cheetah cub will be introduced soon. The zoo adopted Daisy from the Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. and her five littermates...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy