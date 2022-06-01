NKY St. Vincent de Paul offering relief ahead of summer heat

There is finally a little relief from the heat and humidity thanks to the Summer Breeze program with St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky.

For the 24th consecutive year, SVDP NKY — located at 2655 Crescent Springs Pike in Erlanger — is distributing free air conditioners and fans to those in need through the longtime program.

For those that can provide a doctors note or medical diagnosis to qualify, the non-profit is providing window unit air conditioners to anyone who has a medical condition like asthma or COPD.

Anyone in need is welcome to receive a fan though — so long as they haven't received one in the last two years.

Karen Zengel, executive director of SVDP NKY, said they prepared early and partnered with the Cincinnati region of SVDP so they could get the air conditioners at a reduced price and not the inflated prices you're seeing in stores right now.

Early preparations from back when it was still freezing here in town also made sure the units were here in time and not impacted by the supply chain shortages.

"Even for a healthy person when the heat and humidity really kicks up here in the Greater Cincinnati area, it can be difficult to breathe for a healthy person," Zengel says. "For a person who is worried about being able to maintain their health and on top of that, worried about the expense, you shouldn't have to worry about an expense to take care of yourself."

In 2021, SVDP NKY distributed 285 air conditioners and fans. In 2022, the non-profit expects the impacts of inflation to cause those needs to be greater.

Zengel hopes something as small as a fan can make a difference.

"It's a sense of relief when we're able to provide an air conditioner to someone in need," Engel said.

If you're in need, call the SVDP NKY helpline at 859-341-3219 between Monday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Neighbors in Ohio and the Greater Cincinnati area can call 513-421-0602 to get help with fans and air conditioners this summer.

RELATED

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is handing out free winter coats

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM