ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Woman gored and tossed 10 feet in the air by bison in Yellowstone Park

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIt4s_0fwnXrTJ00

Corrections and clarifications: A previous version of this story cited an incorrect report of the woman's injures.

A 25-year-old woman from Ohio was injured after being gored by a bison and tossed 10-feet in the air at Yellowstone National Park, park officials said.

According to a news release , the woman approached the bison within 10 feet Monday morning, and two other people were within 25 yards of the animal.

As the bison walked near a boardwalk, the woman got closer and the bison attacked her, tossing her into the air.

The woman suffered a puncture wound and other injuries, park officials said. She did not die at the park and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, park officials told USA TODAY.

A representative from the medical center told USA TODAY via text Wednesday that it has had no recent patient deaths as a result from the injuries described.

USA TODAY reached out to Yellowstone National Park for more information.

According to the park, regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

'Indeed, a Wolverine!': Wolverine photographed at Yellowstone National Park in rare sighting, tour company says

"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached," the release said. "Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman gored and tossed 10 feet in the air by bison in Yellowstone Park

Comments / 18

MaryAnn Gallagher
3d ago

Did I miss something? This article stated that no one has died. I notice that several people are giving condolences and I don't understand why.

Reply(2)
5
Harriet L
3d ago

condolences to her family and friends may she rest in peace 😔 she was in the wrong and thank God they didn't kill the Bison

Reply
11
GIA 02
3d ago

STAY AWAY FROM WILDLIFE....not that hard to understand or do.

Reply
18
Related
Whiskey Riff

Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park

It is really non-stop. Time after time, just incredibly stupid bison charge videos. It’s really surprisingly few people who actually get hurt in the videos, however when they do, it’s never good. So once again for the people in the back, these are not cows, they’re not friendly, and they will run you over without a second thought. The video starts with an entire family walking directly towards a bison that is standing next to a boardwalk. Although there are […] The post Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
Outdoor Life

Photographer Captures Images of Large Male Grizzly Killing Another Bear in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park visitors in Wyoming witnessed a ferocious attack, in which a large, male grizzly mortally injured a sub-adult bear. Tourists were drawn to the roadside area to observe the young grizzly male that had been frequenting the region for about three weeks, says Paul Allen, a long-time visitor to the park, and noted photographer who has a home nearby in Idaho.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Idaho, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Louisiana

Louisiana is a diverse state situated next to the Gulf of Mexico. Although Louisiana has rich uplands, it also has the alluvial region which was created by the Mississippi River. Within the alluvial region are many swamps and wetlands which are a perfect habitat for many different animals. Amongst these animals are alligators. Incredibly, there are around 2 million in the state of Louisiana alone – the largest population in the entire US. As alligators live in freshwater habitats, the wetland regions are a prime area for them to thrive. In fact, some thrive so well that they reach astonishing lengths! But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Louisiana!
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Bison#Yellowstone National Park#Accident
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Whiskey Riff

Massachusetts Hunter Stumbles Upon Gruesome Aftermath Of Coyote Attack… Buck Is Somehow Still Alive

Warning… this one is pretty graphic. Nature is a cruel beast, it often reminds us of that. It is beautiful, unexplainable… but cruel. Predators, the most violent of animals in nature are simply amazing. They constantly hunt to survive, and the things they do and how effective they are in their hunting methods is the envy of any hunter. It’s truly remarkable.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Woman Trips Running From Charging Bison, Plays Dead & Misses Getting Run Over At Yellowstone National Park

It’s open season on idiots at Yellowstone these days. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), and even more recently, we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after she tried to pet a bison, yes PET A BISON. It should go without saying, but don’t try and pet a bison people… Anyways… now we have another lady who barely escaped, in fact… tripping […] The post Woman Trips Running From Charging Bison, Plays Dead & Misses Getting Run Over At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
WTRF- 7News

Man falls to death at Hocking Hills

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said a man fell to his death Sunday at the Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve. According to ODNR, the male hiker was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the overlook at the preserve. The Hocking County Coroner will determine the man’s identity. […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

491K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy