St. Paul celebrates 'Todd Axtell Day,' a tribute to outgoing police chief

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say they’re investigating after a man was found dead at a senior living facility in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street. Police say someone shot the man, but do not have anyone in custody. They are looking for surveillance video and do not believe the shooting to be random. It’s the 19th homicide in the city so far this year. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

DAYTON, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO