St. Paul celebrates 'Todd Axtell Day,' a tribute to outgoing police chief

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say they’re investigating after a man was found dead at a senior living facility in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
Police say someone shot the man, but do not have anyone in custody. They are looking for surveillance video and do not believe the shooting to be random.
It’s the 19th homicide in the city so far this year. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
ST PAUL, Minn. — A judge has invalidated St. Paul's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for unionized city employees. In a ruling handed down Thursday Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro opined that the city improperly imposed the mandate without meeting and negotiating with various employee unions. The judge called the mandate...
A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a 5-year-old child after a boat capsized on Thursday morning. At 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Coast Guard found the capsized boat and called Border Patrol for assistance. A family from Guatemala was on the boat when it capsized, CBP told […]
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska suspect has been taken into custody in Council Bluffs after crashing his vehicle during a car chase. Twenty-nine-year-old Vernon Williams make a court appearance in Douglas County, Nebraska last week. Williams is accused of threatening a car dealer with a hammer last November. Authorities say he got free when he ran out of a hospital emergency room, carjacked a woman, and was finally recaptured after the crash near the Iowa School for the Deaf.
WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a double fatality crash after his pickup rear-ended a motorcycle with two people aboard in southeastern North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on a highway about 6 miles west of Hankinson and 6 miles east of Lidgerwood. The two people on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, died at the scene. Both of them are residents of Wyndmere, North Dakota. The patrol says the pickup driver, a 41-year-old man from Veblen, South Dakota, fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later. He has not been formally charged with fleeing. The patrol says other charges are possible.
UVALDE, Texas — The first search warrant has been returned in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The Texas Rangers seized a black iPhone 13 Pro-Max found next to the body of alleged teenage gunman Salvador Ramos. Uvalde County District Court judge Camille DuBose granted authority...
The St. Helens Police Department reports calls for service between May 19-26, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota eyewear company Eyebobs has come up with a cool new collaboration with OutFront Minnesota. The company is releasing some new specs called, "Case Closed," that will benefit the organization that fights for LGBTQ+ equality. Officials say 10% of the proceeds from the rainbow colored...
Authorities say two people died when a light aircraft crashed in Central Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were aboard the Airborne Windsports Edge 912 weight-shift control aircraft when it crashed Sunday morning in Granite Shoals, about 60 miles northwest of Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
MINNEAPOLIS — The average gas prices in Minnesota hit a new record Friday at $4.50 a gallon. Inflation also continues to drain Americans’ pockets, but the latest jobs report offers some hope that better days are ahead. Friday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced 390,000 new jobs...
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The state's newest team made history Thursday night, as the Minnesota Aurora FC won their first match at Kaw Valley 2-0. Jelena Zbilijic, a Minnetonka graduate, and Morgan Stone each scored for the Aurora, who continue their road trip on Sunday against the St. Louis Lions.
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty...
