ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

88 migrants found in trailer transporting onions

By Gaby Moreno
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1wOF_0fwnWE1b00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol encountered hundreds of migrants over the weekend, 88 of which were hidden in a refrigerated trailer transporting onions.

Documents: Woman was arrested after four puppies died after being left with ‘undrinkable’ water

A sealed, refrigerated trailer attempting to cross the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint was referred to secondary inspection on May 28.

Agents discovered 88 migrants, including three children, hidden amongst pallets of onions, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection. The migrants were nationals of Mexico and Central America.

The temperature inside the refrigerated trailer was 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

The driver of the trailer was a naturalized Colombian citizen and was placed under arrest.

Migrants were also apprehended over the weekend in Roma, Edinburg, and McAllen. The largest apprehension was by the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station in Starr County; four large groups totaling 226 family members, 177 single adults, and 137 unaccompanied children were encountered by agents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

“Large cat-like” animal spotted in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 20 an unidentified animal sighting was reported to the McAllen Police Department. An image of the sighting was taken and provided to the department. The sighting was reported in the area of North 23rd Street and Rice Avenue. According to authorities, McAllen Animal Control Specialists have searched the area […]
MCALLEN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

SpaceX: Woman ‘wanting to speak to’ Musk charged with trespassing

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Pennsylvania woman is facing felony charges after trespassing into the SpaceX Stargate Facility. Nivea Rose Parker, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is facing a 3rd-degree Felony charge and several Class A Misdemeanors after entering the Stargate Facility without consent, according to a press release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Cameron […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

Gas sets another record in Lubbock area, nears $5 in Panhandle

After gas prices hit another national high earlier this week, new record highs were hit on Friday in Texas and the Laredo metropolitan area, according to data from AAA. Statewide gas prices reached an average of $4.761 per gallon as of June 3. Gas prices are significantly lower in the Lubbock area, though, with an average per-gallon cost of $4.206, according to AAA.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
KVUE

Texas salvage company buys legendary US Navy aircraft carrier for one cent

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — It now appears that South Texas will serve as a sort of burial ground for a once-mighty U.S. Navy ship. The aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk – named for the place in North Carolina where the Wright brothers flew the first powered airplane – was towed to Texas this week to end its service in a marine salvage yard.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Former police officer arrested on drug-related charges

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen PD officer was discovered in a group of individuals arrested on drug-related charges. On Friday McAllen Police Department officers were dispatched to a Call for Service (CFS). The reporting individual told officers she was receiving “messages from strangers” and “sees the silhouette of two people” outside her home. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cement truck crash leaves one hospitalized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department has responded to a crash involving a cement truck that has left one individual hospitalized. Tuesday Morning, Edinburg FD announced a road closure at the intersection of Friday Street and Trenton Road due to an accident involving a cement truck, according to Edinburg FD. The closure continued […]
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#Border Checkpoint#Mexico#Graceland Cemetery#Colombian#Umc#Ldp
myrgv.com

Defendant seen crying after photos of victims’ bodies presented to jury

A 43-year-old man accused of murdering his friend and their mother over money was seen crying in the courtroom after crime scene photos displaying the bodies of the victims were presented to the jury. Gabriel Keith Escalante is accused of beating his friend, Alejandro Salinas, 53, to death and asphyxiating...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy